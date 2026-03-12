Democrat Sen. John Fetterman battled with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Wednesday, over the ongoing strikes against Iran, including missiles that reportedly struck an Iranian school, reminding her bluntly that the Iranian regime are the bad guys who have repeatedly targeted and slaughtered their own people for years.

“It is a tragedy, but they didn’t seem to be as concerned about Iran massacring tens of thousands of their young people just a couple of weeks ago!” he fired back at her.

Active shooter with bomb laden truck hits Michigan synagogue

A gunman rammed an explosive-laden truck into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday, then opened fire before being killed in a shootout with security. Students and staff were reportedly unharmed in the attack.

Security’s Swift Response : Synagogue armed guards immediately engaged the intruder in gunfire after he crashed through the building and began shooting, neutralizing the threat and preventing further casualties beyond minor injury to one guard struck by the vehicle.

Explosives Discovery : Authorities recovered a large quantity of explosives from the suspect’s truck, which caught fire post-crash, prompting bomb technicians and extensive sweeps to clear the scene and ensure no additional devices remained.

Community-Wide Precautions : Michigan State Police boosted patrols at other houses of worship while the Jewish Federation of Detroit placed affiliated agencies on precautionary lockdown to safeguard members during the unfolding investigation.

Official Reactions: Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack as heartbreaking, emphasizing peaceful practice of faith, while FBI personnel joined local forces on scene to probe the motive and potential accomplices in early stages.

Heroic ROTC student fatally stabs ISIS-linked gunman who opened fire at Old Dominion University, saving lives

A heroic ROTC student fatally stabbed ISIS-linked gunman Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, after he walked into an Old Dominion University classroom Thursday, asked if it was an ROTC class, and opened fire, killing a retired military instructor and wounding two other Army ROTC members. FBI Director Kash Patel said “the shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives.”

Why it matters: Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone and former Virginia National Guard member, was previously convicted of trying to support ISIS and sentenced to 11 years in prison but was released from custody early in 2024, according to sources. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism, with school officials saying there was no longer a threat to staff or students within an hour of the shooting.

What happened: The instructor, a retired military officer, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the two wounded victims—both Army ROTC members—appear to be in stable condition, with one bringing themselves to the hospital. Old Dominion University President Brian Hemphill said “Old Dominion University faced a tragedy on our main campus” and thanked “the swift response of our police officers, emergency management personnel, and our partners at the City of Norfolk.”

Axe attacker meets Florida MMA brothers, guess what happens next

In Ocala, Florida, an axe-wielding man stormed two teen brothers closing a car wash Sunday night, only to be swiftly tackled and subdued by the older sibling, an 18-year-old MMA-trained military recruit who disarmed him and held him in a choke until deputies arrived.

Brother’s Swift Takedown : Leodan Pino, 18 and MMA-trained, lunged at 36-year-old Bryce Thayer after he approached threateningly with an axe, executing a takedown, throwing elbows to loosen the weapon grip, then securing him with a body triangle and rear naked choke until police arrived, preventing any injuries.

Assailant’s Charges Filed : Thayer now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill plus drug paraphernalia possession, held on $65,000 bond after the March 8 incident at the Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

No Harm to Victims : Neither Pino, his 16-year-old brother, nor other employees suffered injuries during the confrontation, which unfolded as the brothers were locking up for the night and telling the irate man to leave the property.

Hero’s Calm Reflection: Pino described spotting Thayer’s erratic state, ordering him off-site, then reacting decisively once threatened, crediting his training for controlling the situation safely while waiting for law enforcement response.

Four time deported Illegal alien shoves NYC woman on to the subway tracks

A four-time deported Honduran national allegedly shoved an 83-year-old Air Force veteran and another man onto New York City subway tracks Sunday, leaving the veteran critically injured with fractures and brain bleeding.