MS Now’s Joe Scarborough grilled Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer on whether he would admit it was a “good” thing that Iran’s military infrastructure was decimated by the Trump administration. Schumer clearly didn’t want to give Trump an ounce of credit and tried unsuccessfully to worm his way out of answering.

“You gotta answer my question!” he told the Democrat. “Is it good?!”

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Mother of murdered NY teen vows “justice” for daughter killed by Venezuelan migrant near Chicago university

Jessica Gorman, mother of slain 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, vowed outside their Yorktown Heights home Monday to get “justice” for her daughter but did not acknowledge the Venezuelan migrant accused of executing her, saying “we are really focusing this week specifically on burying our daughter. We are not addressing this man.” The grieving mother continued, “we are beyond shattered” and “when they say that your heart is broken or it feels like it’s ripped out of your chest, it’s real.”

What happened: Sheridan, a devout Christian, star bowler, and Loyola University business student, was killed Thursday around 1:30 a.m. near Chicago’s Tobey Prinz Beach where she and friends were trying to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. A masked man jumped from the shadows with a gun, and when the group fled he fired a single shot that struck Sheridan in the head, with security cameras catching the entire attack.

The suspect: Jose Medina-Medina, 25, was arrested shortly after the attack. He crossed the border illegally in May 2023 under former President Joe Biden before being released into the country. He was previously arrested for shoplifting from a Macy’s in Chicago but was reportedly let go.

Air Canada Jet Slams Fire Truck at LaGuardia, Killing Pilots

Horrific surveillance footage captured an Air Canada Bombardier CRJ-900 striking a fire truck crossing the runway at LaGuardia Airport during heavy rain Sunday night, killing both pilots and hospitalizing 41 others in a high-speed collision at around 150mph.

Deadly Runway Collision: The plane hit the truck at approximately 150mph, sending it careening and creating a massive water splash as the nose was torn off and the truck destroyed.

Tragic Fatalities Confirmed: Both the pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada flight were killed, while 41 people including passengers, crew, and two in the fire truck were hospitalized.

ATC Panic Before Impact: Air traffic controllers urgently radioed “Truck One, stop, stop, stop!” seconds before collision, after permitting the truck to cross for an unrelated odor emergency on another plane.

Passenger Describes Chaos: Survivor Jack Cabot called the hard landing and sudden slam “absolute chaos,” with people flying everywhere as the plane veered off the runway.

Far-left influencers accused of making starving Cuban kids dance for cookies

A viral video allegedly shows international leftists from the “Nuestra America” tour group in Havana forcing hungry Cuban children to dance in the street for cookies, sparking outrage amid their luxury visit protesting U.S. policies while the island suffers blackouts.

Video Sparks Outrage: Circulating footage claims foreign leftists hold cookies to make starving children dance, with a Cuban voice condemning it as disrespectful exploitation of misery during the group’s visit.

Prominent Members Named: The pro-regime tour includes Jeremy Corbyn, Pablo Iglesias, and Hasan Piker, who claim to deliver humanitarian aid but post about partying at concerts and painting murals.

Luxury Amid Hardship: Cubans furious as VIPs stay in a high-end Meliá hotel that kept power during nationwide blackouts, treating the island like a theme park while championing communism.

Longstanding Cuban Suffering: Critics highlight 67 years of poverty, starvation, and abuses under Castro rule, with protests since 2021 and ongoing demands for freedom blamed falsely on U.S. actions by the group.

First female MLB Home Plate umpire botches historic call

Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female home plate umpire, made a widely criticized call in spring training 2026 when she ruled a down-the-middle slider a ball, exposed by the new ABS challenge system during Guardians-Reds matchup.

Historic Milestone Reached: Pawol became the first woman to umpire a regular-season MLB game August 9, 2025, Braves vs. Marlins, and the first female home plate umpire the following day.

Bad Call Exposed: She called a ball on Nick Lodolo’s slider to Steven Kwan, but Reds catcher challenged via ABS, confirming the pitch crossed the middle of the plate.

Spring Training Incident: The error occurred in a March 2026 Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds spring game, highlighting issues with the new automated ball-strike challenge system.

Harsh Public Reaction: Critics and observers called it embarrassing and claims it set progress back significantly.