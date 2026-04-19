President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday to expedite research into ibogaine—a Schedule I controlled substance championed by Joe Rogan—removing legal restrictions that have prevented extensive studies and establishing FDA protocols for “safe therapeutic use” of psychedelics.

“The text message to the President came back ‘sounds great, do you want FDA approval?’” Rogan revealed, emphasizing how fast-acting Trump was when Rogan reached out for help.

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The order aims to help the more than 6,000 US veterans who commit suicide annually, with Trump saying “Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life.”

Preliminary research shows promise : Clinical trials indicate psychedelics, particularly ibogaine, successfully treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation and substance abuse, with more than 14 million American adults diagnosed with serious mental illness. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz called it “an entire paradigm shift away from a one-day-a-pill model, which has failed so many” and offers those who are drug-resistant “a way of getting out of that rut.”

What’s next: The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to specific psychedelic drugs and currently has three applications for in-house research, with officials expecting to hand out vouchers next week. Government-sanctioned treatments could begin as soon as this summer pending FDA authorization, with high-profile supporters including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Rogan, who said veterans on his podcast shared “life-changing experiences” with the drug.

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Glamorous Iranian businesswoman with US green card arrested at LAX for allegedly trafficking arms for Tehran

Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills was arrested Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with brokering deals for Iranian drones, bombs, and millions of rounds of ammunition bound for Sudan, according to the US Attorney for the Central District of California.

How she allegedly did it: Mafi, who left Iran in 2013 and became a permanent US resident in 2016 under the Obama administration, allegedly used a company registered in Oman, Atlas International Business, to broker weapons deals as recently as 2025, including a $70+ million contract for Iranian-made Mohajer-6 armed drones and 55,000 bomb fuses transferred to Sudan’s Ministry of Defense.

Direct contact with Iranian intelligence: Phone records indicate Mafi had direct contact with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) between December 2022 and June 2025, with prosecutors alleging she had no legal authority to oversee such sales. Mafi posted glamorous photos of herself traveling the world, including posing in a $100,000 Mercedes-Benz roadster.

The alleged coercion scheme: A probe showed Tehran seized properties Mafi inherited from her father in 2020, with the Ministry of Intelligence then directing her to open a business in the US to buy the properties back from the Iranian government—with Iran offering to pay start-up costs. Mafi allegedly told investigators she is “more useful” to Iranian spies in Tehran than in the United States, though she denied being tasked by the regime to conduct activities for Tehran in the US.

Wisconsin police use tear gas, rubber bullets as 1,000 animal activists storm beagle breeding facility

Hundreds of animal welfare activists attempted to break through barriers and fencing at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin on Saturday, forcing Dane County Sheriff’s deputies to deploy tear gas, pepper balls and rubber bullets after protesters ignored warnings about trespassing on private property. Organizer Wayne Hsiung was arrested within minutes on probable cause for conspiracy to commit burglary, with deputies seizing “burglary tools” including saws, fence cutters, sledgehammers, handcuff keys and tear gas from activists who blocked roads to slow law enforcement response.

RFK Jr. denies NIH still funds facility despite violations : Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) told HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a House hearing that “Ridglan Farms has hundreds of code violations, including serious harm to the health of the dogs, yet the NIH is still giving funding to groups that use the beagles from this facility.” Kennedy responded “I have a hard time believing that” and claimed “we’ve ended most” animal testing, but White Coat Waste Project’s Justin Goodman accused Kennedy of lying, saying NIH “doled out over $126 million in new funding to dog and cat labs since RFK took office.”

Second major protest in weeks: Saturday’s clash marked the second high-profile incident at Ridglan Farms—which houses an estimated 2,000 beagles—after activists broke in during March and removed 30 dogs, leading to 27 arrests. The facility agreed last year to surrender its state breeding license effective July 1 under a deal to avoid prosecution on animal mistreatment charges while continuing to deny abuse or neglect.

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