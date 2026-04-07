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Iran ends US peace talks as “Human Shields” form at energy sites

Iran severed direct communications with the U.S. Tuesday after Donald Trump threatened that an entire civilization could “die tonight,” prompting women and children to form human shields at energy infrastructure amid escalating military strikes.

Defiant Civilian Protests: Women and children waved flags and chanted at bridges and power plants in a direct taunt to Trump’s warnings of striking civilian infrastructure, with state TV broadcasting the images as negotiations continued only through mediators.

Trump’s Stark Warning: The president posted on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight” after 47 years of extortion and corruption, while US forces hit approximately 50 military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub.

Global Energy Crisis: The conflict has caused the biggest disruption to world energy supplies in history, with US gas prices rising above $4.14 per gallon and Iran refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20-25 percent of global seaborne oil passes.

Newsom’s wife pushes legislation to stop boys turning right-wing

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, revealed at a San Francisco summit that the couple is drafting legislation to force tech companies to curb online influences turning boys toward conservative views and Andrew Tate.

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“Boys, we all know … are moving away from the more progressive—Boys [who] have spent time online are moving a little bit—I’m trying not to be political here but are moving to the right and are being sort of influenced by the Andrew Tates and some of that sort of alt-right socialization online that we know is very, very dangerous. My husband and I were alarmed when our kids were watching sports online. My son knew about Andrew Tate, thought he was pretty cool… We were one of the most progressive households and our son is confused and asking all these questions.“

Tech Accountability: Legislation aims to hold tech companies accountable as a “force for good” against “dangerous and limiting narratives” around gender roles and alt-right socialization online.

Institutionalizing Values: Siebel Newsom stated they want to “heal this gift of modern technology” and “institutionalize our values so that they carry on beyond our term,” viewing herself as co-governor.

Broader Concerns: She warned the issue extends beyond Tate to dangerous online influences, with critics noting Democrats’ history of expanding such policies from initial modest claims to more extreme measures.

MTG demands 25th Amendment for Trump as special election to replace her begins

Marjorie Taylor Greene called for invoking the 25th Amendment against President Trump Tuesday, labeling his Iran threats “evil and madness,” as voters in Georgia’s 14th District headed to polls in the special election to fill her seat after her January resignation.

Sharp Rift with Trump: Greene responded to Trump’s “whole civilization will die tonight” post by writing “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.”

Election Details: Trump endorsed Clay Fuller for the April 7 special election, urging Republicans to vote as polls opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., following Greene’s departure after five years in Congress.

Foreign Policy Betrayal: Greene criticized Trump’s Iran actions as a “100% betrayal” of “no more foreign wars” campaign promises, arguing America First should prioritize domestic policy over regime change.

Trump’s Response: The president previously celebrated Greene’s exit as “great news for the country,” calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” and “not AMERICA FIRST,” while supporting her replacement.

Eric Swalwell denies inappropriate conduct allegations as “false, outrageous rumor” spread before June 2 primary

California governor candidate Eric Swalwell fired back at allegations of inappropriate contact with female staffers as a “false, outrageous rumor” being spread “27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” according to his spokesperson.

Cheyenne Hunt/ Eric Swalwell