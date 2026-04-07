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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5h

The dems are full of clowns. He's one of many.

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bonnie's avatar
bonnie
4h

He and Massie have made it APPEAR as if they are different. It’s all noise. It’s all for show.

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