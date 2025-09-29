Harry Potter author J.K Rowling broke her silence after actress Emma Watson made comments in her recent appearance on the Jay Shetty podcast, highlighting the pair’s political divide on the issue of transgenderism.

Watson has been outspoken about her liberal beliefs, specifically about transgenderism, even going so far as to criticize Rowling publicly along with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe. In her recent interview Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, however, Watson tried to dilute her past comments when the host blatantly asked her about it.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said on the podcast. “I will never believe that one negates the other, and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish.”

Over the years, Rowling has faced severe threats of violence from the left, which she credits partly to Watson and co-star Daniel Radcliffe’s outspokenness that led to heightened hatred in the author’s direction.

“This was back when the death, rape and torture threats against me were at their peak, at a time when my personal security measures had had to be tightened considerably and I was constantly worried for my family’s safety,” Rowling wrote on X. “Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness,” Rowling claimed, referring to a letter Watson wrote to her after publicly shading her at an awards show.

After the podcast’s release, Rowling spoke out about the sour taste it left.

“Adults can’t expect to [cozy] up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend’s assassination, then assert their right to the former friend’s love, as though the friend was in fact their mother.”

The author then went on to call Watson out for her “ignorant” perspective carved from a life lived in wealth and privilege.

Rowling, the world renowned, poverty-stricken domestic abuse survivor turned creative phenom and billionaire is not often praised by mainstream media for her stroke of world-building genius that led to ubiquitous impact. Why?

Because Rowling is a staunch advocate for women’s rights.

In other words, she is outspoken about the dangers women face due to rising transgender ideology in children.

“But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive. Moreover, the ‘inclusive’ language that calls female people ‘menstruators’ and ‘people with vulvas’ strikes many women as dehumanising and demeaning. I understand why trans activists consider this language to be appropriate and kind, but for those of us who’ve had degrading slurs spat at us by violent men, it’s not neutral, it’s hostile and alienating,” Rowling wrote in her initial remarks about her concerns about society’s trend of gender erasure.

Watson rose to fame in early childhood in her debut role as Hermoine Granger, the heroine of Rowling’s timeless children’s series.

The series is responsible for lifting Rowling from poverty to global phenomenon and billionaire, and skyrocketing the actors of its film adaptations, including Watson, into immortalized fame.

Currently, the franchise boasts the third highest-grossing film franchise of all time, a Broadway Show, five major theme parks around the world with a slew of countless other traveling Potter experience-based exhibits, and the most recent production of HBO’s Harry Potter television series to release in 2027.

Harry Potter pervades culture in relentless and abounding fashion, with no sign of slowing down. It is an anomaly of cultural movements, persistently relevant among the original readers from the 90s, to the current generation of kids obsessed with the magical world.

Watson has not since responded to Rowling’s statements.