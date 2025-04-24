Republican Congressman Jim Jordan fought back against Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s wild rant, claiming President Donald Trump and Republicans are adverse to fact-checking.

Watch Video

Crockett accused Republicans of refusing fact-checks in order to lie to the public, getting visibly emotional as she recounted a collection of social, economic, and political issues.

“We’re pushing conspiracy theories, and some of them are killing people.” She claimed.

By the end of her argument, Crockett directly addressed President Trump.

“We do know that during the Presidential election, that the President would not go and participate in anything if fact-checking was going to be a part of it.” She said, continuing on to make similar claims about Vice President JD Vance.

“At some point in time we have to evaluate what is factual,” she said.

Jordan took this statement seriously and pushed back at her statement.

“Real fact-checking is the First Amendment,” Jordan said. “The best speech for wrong speech is more speech. The best speech for false speech is true speech.”

Watch the full clash between Jordan and Crockett here:

Watch Video

Fox News reporter CALLS OUT Democrat for sudden devotion to justice system

Fox News host Will Cain ripped into Florida Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost about recent liberal outcry for alleged MS-13 gang member and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Watch Video

Frost, along with four other Democratic lawmakers, visited El Salvador last week to advocate for the recently deported Abrego Garcia.

“He did not have due process. He was given a protective status, and the fact of the matter is that Donald Trump talked about doing the same thing to U.S. citizens just about less than a week ago,” Frost said.

Frost’s monologue about Trump’s approach to justice, and the Supreme Court’s suggestion to bring Garcia “home” came to a screeching halt when Cain stepped in.

“He’s an illegal alien. He is an alleged gang member of a foreign terrorist organization, and he was ordered removed,” Cain said.

Cain called out Frost with his own words, bringing up his previous statements challenging the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

“You called the Supreme Court of the United States 'illegitimate!' Here today, all of the sudden, you seem to be very dedicated, principled in fact, to the simple rules of law, due process and legitimacy of the Court!” Cain said.

See Frost react to his blatant hypocrisy in the full video:

Watch Video

JD Vance ABSOLUTELY NAILS Abrego Garcia question from reporter

Vice President JD Vance gave the perfect answer when a reporter pressed him on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and if he had a message for the illegal immigrant’s wife.

“Well I don’t have a message for his wife but look, I just disagree wit the idea that he hasn’t been offered due process,” Vance explained. “He had a couple of immigration hearings, he had a valid deportation order. The idea that we couldn’t deport an MS-13 gang member, and he was an MS-13 gang member, is preposterous!”

Vance continued to say that activist judges are attempting to “layer so much ‘process’ on top of the immigration system that it makes it impossible to function.”