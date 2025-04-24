PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
5h

Miss Crockett repeated several disinformation talking points, so no correction in the halls of Congress ?? 💰💰💰✅ just lies and money that’s what I see 🤷‍♀️ what a mess🙏❤️‍🔥🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim's avatar
Kim
5h

X go to X . The people fact, check themselves within minutes if you post something incorrect you will be corrected with sources within minutes 🤷‍♀️ FACT checkers on FB have no sources except their own within the system. Like they ask Mark sitting next to them what she thinks. FACT CHECKED ✅.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture