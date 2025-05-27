Jim Jordan SHUTS DOWN radical Jasmine Crockett for yelling about I.C.E detention of illegal migrants
"God bless the men and women of I.C.E!"
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan fired back at far-left Democrat Jasmine Crockett for praising Democrat lawmakers who stormed an I.C.E detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, clashing with agents during the chaotic stunt.
“They want to pretend like it’s members of congress that are the thugs, that it’s members of congress who are the ones who are stoking this kind of violence!” Crockett shouted during the hearing. “Let me tell you what those members of congress were doing! They were trying to make sure that there would not be another mother that would lose her life in I.C.E custody as it was Mother’s Day weekend!!”
“They decided that they just wanted to make sure people were safe because that is who we are supposed to be in this country!” she continued. “Honestly, for anybody who considers themselves to be a Christian, they should care about treating people in a humane way!”
Rep. Jordan instantly jumped on her and the Democrats’ undeniable hypocrisy, citing the left’s condemnation of January 6th even after their summer-long bender of rioting and looting American cities in the name of Black Lives Matter.
“Don’t give me this, that somehow we’re being inconsistent!” Jordan snapped. “We have condemned (violence) every single time.”
What happened at the I.C.E. detention center:
Democratic lawmakers and protesters forcibly entered a federal immigration facility - The group, including Representatives LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman from New Jersey, stormed the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center on May 9 after chasing a bus carrying detainees.
The facility houses serious criminals according to DHS - Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the detainees include "murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members," making this a high-security immigration detention facility rather than a typical holding center.
There are conflicting accounts of what happened during the confrontation - Rep. McIver claimed on social media that ICE officials "shoved" her and "manhandled" Rep. Watson Coleman, but Homeland Security released footage that appears to show McIver pushing and elbowing officials who were defending the gate.
Jordan explained that the Biden administration invited millions of unvetted illegal migrants into the U.S., creating the dangerous problem not faced by I.C.E and the Trump administration who are trying to pick up the pieces of irresponsible immigration policy.
“God bless the men and women of I.C.E!” Jordan concluded. Watch him decisively take down Crockett’s grandstanding:
Swalwell is the same guy that was sleeping with a Chinese spy. He has no right to be in Congress let alone talk about the good things Elon Musk is doing for our country. What a pig swallwell is!
DUE PROCESS IS ONLY FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS. ONCE AGAIN IF YOU DON'T KNOW THIS, Read THE DAMN CONSTITUTION. How is it that Democrats DON'T KNOW OUR CONSTITUTION and yet hold these jobs of power and want to LIE LIE LIE about everything. Democrats no longer care about TRUTH, JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY. NO THEY WANT TO FLOOD OUR COUNTRY WITH ILLEGALS BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEIR VOTER BASE IS OVER THEM. ALL THEY HAVE LEFT IS THE 17% OF THIS COUNTRY THAT IS MENTALLY DISTURBED AND SOME OF THOSE PEOPLE SERVE IN CONGRESS!!! CROCKET, AOC, BERNIE SANDERS, NANCY PELOSI ETC ETC ETC. IF YOU NO LONGER CARE ABOUT THIS COUNTRY, OUR FREEDOMS AND SECURITY THEN GET THE FUCK OUT OF THE WAY!!!!!!