GOP Rep. Jim Jordan went off at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for accusing the Republicans of “weaponizing” the DOJ after 4 years of the Democrats abusing the power of the intelligence agencies to target conservatives and spy on Donald Trump.

“You can’t tell us who put cocaine at the White House but you can call Catholics ‘extremists!’” Jordan shot back at Crockett.

Watch the clash here:

Missing 1 minute from Epstein prison footage released Politibrawl · 12:24 PM The House Oversight Committee released newly obtained surveillance footage showing the previously "missing minute" from outside Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell the night he died by suicide in August 2019, addressing conspiracy theories that had flourished around the gap in video evidence. Read full story

Trump and Leavitt blast CBS’s Margaret Brennan as “nasty” and “stupid”

President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan during a Friday interview, with Trump calling her "so bad" and "nasty.”