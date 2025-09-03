Jim Jordan puts Jasmine Crockett in her place for accusing Trump of "weaponizing the DOJ"
"They could never tell us who planted the pipe bombs on January 6th,... but you sure had time for a lot of other things!!"
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan went off at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for accusing the Republicans of “weaponizing” the DOJ after 4 years of the Democrats abusing the power of the intelligence agencies to target conservatives and spy on Donald Trump.
“You can’t tell us who put cocaine at the White House but you can call Catholics ‘extremists!’” Jordan shot back at Crockett.
Trump and Leavitt blast CBS’s Margaret Brennan as “nasty” and “stupid”
President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan during a Friday interview, with Trump calling her "so bad" and "nasty.”
Lawsuit Victory Lap: Speaking with the Daily Caller, Trump praised his recent settlement with CBS' parent company Paramount over his election interference lawsuit and went on to target several CBS personalities, including Brennan and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.
"The woman on the ‘Face the Nation’ is so bad,” Trump said, turning to ask Karoline Leavitt, "What do you think of her?"
"She’s stupid. You can put that on the record," Leavitt answered.
"She's nasty," Trump added.
Marco Rubio Interview: The criticism appeared to stem from Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent contentious interview with Brennan over Trump's planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Rubio accused the moderator of pushing a "stupid media narrative."
this Jasmine person is all wet. It's the demonRATS that have been weaponizing the FBI and
everyone else against the Rrepublicans.
This train has "left the station." I personally believe he was murdered, but I'm ready to move on!