GOP Rep. Jim Jordan ambushed Democrats with a surprise video, during a hearing on crime and law enforcement, revealing the undeniable consequences of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies in blue cities.

“Innocent people in Chicago are victimized by a criminal justice system that cares more about political correctness than punishing the criminals!” Jordan said. “First it was Defund the Police, then its a prosecutor who won’t put the bad guys in jail!”

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Rep. Nancy Mace introduces resolution to expel Rep. Cory Mills over domestic violence, stolen valor allegations

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution Monday to expel Rep. Cory Mills from the House over allegations of domestic violence, sexual misconduct, stolen valor and profiteering from federal contracts while serving in Congress. Mace said “The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long” and accused him of “beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting off his seat,” arguing “Any Member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud.”

Ethics probe ongoing since November : Mills has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since November when Mace’s effort to censure him failed and allegations were referred to the panel. While the committee hasn’t released findings, Mace argued the evidence is “overwhelming” and “He needs to be expelled immediately.” The resolution comes a week after former Reps. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) both resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.

Mills pushes back, cites Mace’s own ethics probe: Mills told reporters “I personally think that you should allow due process” and noted “The precedence that she’s setting right now is that you only have to be investigated, and she’s under investigation,” adding “by her own admission, she’s kind of also saying that she should be expelled as well.” The House Ethics Committee has been investigating Mace since last year over allegations she improperly collected reimbursements for lodging expenses. An expulsion resolution requires two-thirds House support—unclear if enough Republicans would back it.

Virginia votes on constitutional amendment that would give Dems 91% of House seats despite state being evenly split

Virginians vote Tuesday on a constitutional amendment that would give Democrats 10 of 11 congressional seats (91%) despite Kamala Harris winning the state with less than 52% in 2024—creating a 39% gap between popular vote and representation. Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who ran as a moderate and said she had no plans to engage in redistricting, presided over what is “by some measures, the most extreme gerrymandering in the country,” with ballot language asking voters if they want to “restore fairness” while the administration encouraged clerks not to display maps.

Democrat claims of “retaliation” don’t match the data : While Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas says it’s retaliation for Texas redistricting, an analysis found Texas has a 21% gap (Harris won 42%, Dems have 21% of seats) versus Virginia’s proposed 39% gap. Virginia currently has one of the most fairly constituted delegations—Dems hold 55% of seats matching their vote share—while 7 of the 10 most-gerrymandered states favor Democrats.

How it happened: Democrats got around Virginia’s law against partisan redistricting by rescinding it and making the rescission retroactive, with Republicans saying they violated procedures by holding the first legislative vote after the early voting period began.

Don’t miss our exclusive sit down with Sean Spicer!

Sean Spicer reveals Trump’s BIGGEST MISTAKE and how he took action to fix it in Trump 2.0

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Border Czar Homan says deportation numbers will rebound, defends Minnesota operation as victory despite criticism

Border Czar Tom Homan told Newsmax that deportation numbers, which dropped from 8,000 per week to just above 5,000, will come back up, explaining “we just hired 10,000 more agents.”

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