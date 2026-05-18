GOP Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in a heated live interview, shutting down her gotcha question about the Iran War and gas prices with the prefect response.

“When Biden was driving up the gas prices it was because of stupid regulation and taxes and spending and everything else, in fact, they were cozying up to Iran! They were giving them American tax dollars! They were doing all kinds of stupid deals!” Jordan fired back at Collins.

“President Trump is focussed on what’s good for the long term safety and security of the planet!”

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Together with Goldco

From the beginning, they tried everything to destroy us, to bankrupt us, and to take down the greatest political movement ever.

Here’s what I learned the hard way: when you won’t bend, they try to break you. They come for your voice, your bank, your name, your peace.

So here’s my ask of you: Get your personal affairs in order so no one can flip a switch and put you in the dark.

For some families that means learning how to keep a portion of their savings outside of the same fragile system that censors and “de-banks” people.

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Fraudster convicted in $250M Minnesota COVID meal scam claims Rep. Ilhan Omar knew what was going on

Aimee Bock, founder of nonprofit Feeding Our Future convicted in March 2025 of fraud charges for helping restaurant owners file fake claims stealing child nutrition funds, told The NY Post from jail that “I struggle to believe that (Rep. Ilhan Omar) wouldn’t have known” about the scheme.

Omar’s enablement - Omar introduced the MEALS Act in March 2020 allowing USDA to waive school-meal requirements and eliminate site inspections, with Bock alleging Omar personally intervened whenever waivers expired to keep fraud continuing. Omar’s name appeared six times in court exhibits from Bock’s trial regarding waiver assistance requests.

Omar filmed promo at Safari restaurant, biggest fraudster with $16M conviction: Omar recorded a May 2020 video at Safari restaurant claiming it “provides 2,300 meals to children and their families” daily and held her 2018 election night party there, while co-owner Salim Said was later convicted of defrauding the government of $16 million—the scheme’s highest individual sum—and awaits sentencing. Bock said “A lot of the sites were working directly with her, being that a lot of the operators were from the same Somali community.”

Trump administration launches Rededication 250 initiative for America’s 250th birthday with Christian prayer focus

President Donald Trump and other members of his administration issued statements supporting Christianity as part of Rededication 250, a new initiative marking America’s 250th birthday, with Trump offering a reading from 2 Chronicles recounting God’s appearance to Solomon after constructing the Temple.

The event took place on the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’s call for prayer and fasting ahead of the American Revolution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and VP JD Vance delivered important messages to remember May17, 1776 as our founding fathers prepared to declare independence from Great Britain and set in motion the birth of our country. On that day, The Continental Congress proclaimed a national day of “humility, fasting, and prayer,” as they set out to confront impossible odds with two powerful weapons, trust in each other, and trust in God.

Event features prominent religious figures, entertainment personalities on historic anniversary: Rededication 250 included speakers such as Jonathan Roumie, star of hit TV show The Chosen, plus prominent religious leaders including Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron.

DC “teen takeover” erupts into violent Chipotle brawl with furniture used as weapons, viral video shows

A mob of teenagers descended on a Washington Navy Yard Chipotle over the weekend, with viral footage showing youths in all-black outfits and medical masks throwing punches and hurling furniture including a highchair used to strike someone from behind while a little girl hid in her father’s arms for safety.