GOP Rep. Jim Jordan confronted high-profile Soros-backed Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen Descano for soft-on-crime policies, letting illegal immigrant criminals off easy, and suspiciously changing his website as soon as he came under investigation.

Jordan called him right out: “A week after we send you a letter asking you to come testify SHAZAM you change your website!” Is that a coincidence?!!”

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Trump-Xi summit marred by physical altercations, Chinese security tramples White House staffer

President Donald Trump’s Beijing summit with Xi Jinping descended into chaos Thursday with multiple behind-the-scenes confrontations, including aggressive Chinese reporters charging into the bilateral meeting and knocking down then stepping on a White House advance team member who was bruised but not seriously injured.

American journalists faced strict controls including limited bathroom access, confiscated water bottles with no replacement hydration despite 80-degree temperatures, and repeated attempts by Chinese officials to block them from joining the presidential motorcade, The NY Post reports.

Chinese security locked American press in a holding room and tried preventing them from rejoining Trump’s departing motorcade. A White House official told Chinese counterparts that this would never happen in America, with reporters eventually pushing past security and running across temple grounds to reach the presidential convoy.

30-minute standoff over Secret Service agent’s firearm at Temple of Heaven: Chinese officials refused entry to a Secret Service agent carrying his sidearm at the Temple of Heaven—standard protective practice—creating a stalemate where American staff refused to proceed without the agent while Beijing officials demanded he surrender his weapon. After 30 minutes of arguments, another pre-cleared Secret Service agent escorted reporters inside.

Trump says Xi pledged no military aid to Iran, wants Strait of Hormuz open

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during his two-day Beijing summit that Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed not to provide military equipment to Iran, calling it “a big statement” that Xi made “strongly.” Trump said Xi expressed interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for oil commerce since China purchases significant quantities from Iran, while also claiming Xi voiced displeasure with Tehran’s recent implementation of tolls on shipping through the international waterway.

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Trump dismisses need for Chinese help ending Iran conflict : Before departing for Beijing, Trump told reporters he doesn’t require Xi’s assistance to conclude the Israel-U.S. war with Iran, stating “We’ll win it one way or the other. We’ll win it peacefully or otherwise” and claiming Iran’s navy, air force and “every single element of their war machine is gone,” adding Tehran must either “do the right thing, or we’re just going to finish the job.”

Full interview to air Thursday on Fox News: Trump’s complete conversation with Hannity, conducted during his halfway point through the bilateral summit, will be broadcast on Fox News Thursday at 9 pm EST.

TMZ’s “gotcha” story on Spencer Pratt backfires spectacularly after Hotel Bel Air claims refuted

TMZ published an exclusive Wednesday claiming Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was staying at the “swanky Hotel Bel Air” charging $1,500+ nightly rather than living in the Airstream trailer featured in his viral political ad contrasting his situation with opponents Karen Bass and Nithya Raman’s mansions. Pratt called TMZ founder Harvey Levin directly and appeared on TMZ Live the same day, arguing “I don’t live at the hotel Bel Air. I don’t live in the Airstream. I don’t live in Santa Barbara. I don’t have a house. They burned it down.”

Pratt’s explanation: Pratt explained the trailer is his address while the hotel provides temporary security after death threats forced him to hire private protection and move his family.

TMZ’s own poll shows 93.7% still support Pratt after article : The gossip outlet asked readers if the story convinced them to turn against Pratt, but an overwhelming 93.7% responded “No, his house is gone!” with commenters calling the piece “Most embarrassing thing I’ve ever watched” and “terrible” for targeting a fire victim.

Pratt’s underdog mayoral campaign gains national attention for blunt progressive policy criticism: The former “The Hills” MTV star faces incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and far-Left Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the June 2 primary; his bold criticism of failed Democrat policies and irresponsible leaders driving large national interest in his campaign.

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