News Nation reporter Batya Ungar-Sargon confronted NYC socialist congressional candidate Brad Lander in a live interview about a very uncomfortable incident involving Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife.

Mrs. Mamdani tagged the other socialist candidates her husband had endorsed in a social media post before election day, conspicuously leaving Lander’s name off the list. Lander is the only jewish candidate of the three and he openly considers himself to be a “zionist.”

“Why did she leave you off the list?”

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Dave Portnoy floats potential run against NYC Mayor Mamdani

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said Monday he’d “love to run” against NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani if he ever entered politics, citing growing frustration with the city’s leadership during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” Portnoy admitted he once swore off politics entirely but now feels increasingly compelled to act.

Portnoy criticized the Democratic Party’s embrace of far-left figures, arguing the establishment had let radical voices like Mamdani’s take over. He pointed to three Mamdani-backed congressional candidates who recently unseated establishment Democrats in primary wins as evidence of the party’s leftward shift.

Despite his interest, Portnoy expressed uncertainty about his actual electoral chances, acknowledging he doesn’t fully understand New York City’s demographics or whether he could secure enough votes, though he believes he has meaningful support and credits his “real world” work experience as a contrast to career politicians.

SCOTUS upholds state bans on trans athletes in women’s sports

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of West Virginia and Idaho in two closely watched cases, upholding state laws requiring athletes to compete on teams matching their biological sex rather than gender identity. The decisions in West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox validate similar laws already passed in 27 other states, giving more than half the country legal cover to enforce such restrictions.

State attorneys general celebrated the rulings as major wins for fairness in women’s athletics, with West Virginia’s John McCuskey calling it a “monumental victory” and Idaho’s Raul Labrador praising the decision as protecting “decades of hard-fought progress” for female athletes.

Oral arguments earlier this year exposed inconsistencies in the plaintiffs’ legal strategies, including an ACLU attorney’s reluctance to define “sex” and conflicting statements about a transgender athlete’s graduation timeline. Twenty-three states, including California and New York, still lack laws restricting transgender athletes from women’s sports.

California HOA threatens homeowners with fines for flying American flags

Residents in a San Marcos, California townhome community are refusing to comply with HOA orders to remove American flags from their properties, despite violation notices threatening enforcement action. Homeowners Amy and Christopher Cooke received notice in May that their flag, displayed for over 20 years in honor of her husband’s grandfather killed in WWII, violated common-area rules. Neighbor Terri Collins received a similar notice and plans to join the fight.

The Cookes argue the HOA hasn’t justified treating their garage door frame as a common area and have spent nearly two years researching applicable law while requesting board records. They’ve launched a fundraiser for potential legal costs, with leftover funds earmarked for Gold Star family causes. Legal advocates argue California law clearly prohibits HOAs from banning American flag displays outright.

The dispute has drawn political attention, with gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton publicly blasting the HOA and urging residents to display more flags in defiance, timed against the backdrop of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations.

Texas Supreme Court revives detransitioner’s medical malpractice case

The Texas Supreme Court unanimously ruled to allow Soren Aldaco’s malpractice lawsuit against her former therapist and Three Oaks Counseling to proceed, rejecting arguments that the statute of limitations had expired. Aldaco alleges medical interventions led to permanent disfigurement and psychological harm, and is seeking over $1 million in damages.