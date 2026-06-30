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Marian B. Spatz's avatar
Marian B. Spatz
4h

Hasnt Brad Lander stated he is for divesting funds to Israel??

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John Galvin's avatar
John Galvin
4h

POLITIBRAWL....SUCKS HORRIBLY....You """SHITS""" just will not let ME SHARE ANY FUCKING THING.!!!!....."""FUCK-YOU"""....ONCE AGAIN FUCK YOU FUCKING """IGNANT-SHITS""".!!!

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