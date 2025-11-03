PolitiBrawl

Dolores Adams
7h

Obama is NO longer president, so will he would stay out of politics. He's nothing but trouble.

Chrystal Daniel
6h

Obama should stay out of politics he's been running all over the country and over seas..why does he show up after President Trump leaves a country? Is he still spying on him?

