Piers Morgan ambushed his guest GOP Rep. Randy Fine with a surprise appearance from the Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur, resulting in an explosive throwdown on the Israel/Gaza conflict.

“They gave me the nickname “The Hebrew Hammer” for a reason!”

Watch the gloves of political brawl here:

Obama withholds Mamdani endorsement after phone call

Former President Barack Obama spoke with NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani by phone Saturday but declined to publicly endorse him, even though he was just across the Hudson River at a rally for New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill and has previously endorsed numerous mayoral candidates including Bill de Blasio in 2013.

Campaign claims “longstanding rule” contradicted by past endorsements: Mamdani campaign adviser Patrick Gaspard claimed Obama “doesn’t endorse in local races” as a “longstanding rule post-presidency,” but Obama has in fact endorsed mayors including Karen Bass in Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, Rahm Emmanuel in Chicago, and even candidates in smaller cities like St. Petersburg, Florida and Stamford, Connecticut.

Mainstream Democrats avoid backing socialist candidate: While far-left politicians like AOC and Bernie Sanders have campaigned with Mamdani, mainstream Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who only endorsed on Oct. 24) have conspicuously avoided supporting the Democratic Socialist, with moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi even backing independent candidate Andrew Cuomo instead.

Mamdani maintains narrow lead as Election Day approaches: Despite the lack of mainstream Democratic support, Mamdani leads Cuomo by 6.6 percentage points (40.6% to 34%) according to a new AtlasIntel poll—his slimmest edge since July—though RealClearPolitics aggregate has him ahead by an average of 14.5% heading into Tuesday’s election.

Erika Kirk demands cameras in Tyler Robinson trial - “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered”

The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is calling for a judge to reject a motion to curtail news cameras from proceedings against her husband’s accused assassin Tyler Robinson, arguing “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered” and “We deserve to have cameras in there” to show “what true evil is.”

Robinson avoids showing face in virtual appearances: The 22-year-old suspect, accused of firing a single shot from a rooftop at Utah Valley University on September 10 that fatally struck Kirk in the neck, has not appeared physically in court and hasn’t shown his face during his last two public hearings, attending virtually with only a slate reading “Utah County Jail” visible where his face would appear.

High-profile case with death penalty potential: Robinson faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty, and has not yet entered a plea, with Judge Tony Graf granting his request to wear civilian clothes in court while denying a motion to appear without shackles.

Judge to review camera access issue: Graf told lawyers at Robinson’s last hearing to submit new briefs and motions regarding cameras in court, with Robinson’s next hearing scheduled for January 16, 2026, when he is expected to make his first in-person appearance since the September assassination.

Antisemitism institute releases DAMNING report on Mamdani

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy released an 11th-hour report titled “Zohran Mamdani: From SJP to Gracie Mansion?” detailing the NYC mayoral candidate’s founding of Students for Justice in Palestine at Bowdoin College, his refusal to explicitly condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and his characterization of Israel’s response to October 7 as “genocide.”