Republican Congressman Randy Fine snapped at a disruptive protester who shouted out at him during today’s hearing on antisemitism in academia.

The room went silent…

Fine was in the middle of questioning Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor at the The City University of New York, for allegedly hiring antisemitic faculty when a protester burst out screaming.

“Shut up and get out of here you loser!!” Fine fired back at the heckler.

Mother Jones editor slammed for disgusting comments about JD Vance’s kids at Disneyland

Clara Jeffrey, editor in chief of the liberal magazine Mother Jones, faced intense backlash for supporting protestors who booed Vice President JD Vance and his young children during a recent family outing to Disneyland.

In a post on Bluesky , Jeffrey argued the kids "better... know now what their father is about…”

“He probably wants the optics of his family being booed,” Jeffrey wrote, prompting swift criticism from across the political spectrum. Many accused her of condoning harassment of children, with GOP strategist Andrew Surabian calling her a “soulless ghoul” and Donald Trump Jr. asking, “WTF is wrong with these people!???”

The Vance family — including children aged 3, 5, and 8 — was confronted by protesters during their trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Video footage circulated online showed the group being heckled, with critics claiming it crossed a line into personal and inappropriate territory.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom added fuel to the fire by mocking Vance online, posting: “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.” Vance responded bluntly: “Had a great time, thanks.”

Cuomo won’t quit: Disgraced former NYC governor announces Independent bid

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will still be running for New York City mayor as an independent, despite losing the Democratic bid to democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo posted a campaign video on X titled “In it to win it,” vowing to fight for “lower rent, safer streets” and better housing under the new “Fight and Deliver” ballot line. He joins a crowded November race alongside Mamdani, GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa, and current Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent.

In the video, Cuomo criticized Mamdani’s platform as “slick slogans but no solutions,” and emphasized that only 13% of voters participated in the June primary. The post quickly drew a negative online response, with more replies than likes — a ratio often seen as a sign of disapproval.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 following a sexual harassment investigation, also faced scrutiny over his COVID-19 nursing home policies, where he sent those with the illness to nursing homes and then allegedly lied about and hid the resulting death rate. Despite past controversies, he claimed he regretted stepping down as governor, “I’m truly sorry I let you down,” and argued his experience makes him the right choice for mayor.

