Jesse Watters put Jessica Tarlov in her place for trashing President Trump’s tariff agenda, complaining about its effects on the market during a debate on “The Five.”

Tarlov took a premature victory lap for Trump’s tariffs appearing to tank the stock market earlier this week.

”Did you know that this afternoon, Greek bonds were a safer investment than U.S. thirty years?!” Tarlov asked the panel. “Can you believe that?!”

Watters couldn’t sit silent anymore, “Jessica, you don’t even know what you’re talking about, you don’t even know what a bond is!”

“Jessica keeps on saying that ‘Trump caved',’ how s this a cave if he got 75 nations to the negotiating table to redo their tariffs on the United States?” Watters fired back.

Well, well well…

Liberals in NYC are finally begging for more cops as crime gets out of control: poll

The once liberal center for artistic bohemians in New York City, Greenwich Village, is apparently changing its tune on defunding the police as crime grows out of control.

A reported 83% of residents want more police in the streets, according to a poll by the Sixth Precinct Community Council. 600 residents were polled, and 487 of them said that more law enforcement is needed to keep the community safe. 74% also said the New York needed stronger prosecution for the crime of drug dealing, according to the survey.

Just a few short years ago, Democrats across the country were lock-step in calling for defunding the police. Then-NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion in response to the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide riots.

“The village is frequently criticized for being liberal — but clearly the numbers here indicate we’re not happy,” precinct council member Steve Zammarchi said of the historic neighborhood where Bob Dylan used to croon his anti-war rhapsodies.

“Enough is enough,” said native villager Trevor Sumner, president of the Washington Square Association. “Liberalism is being challenged and people are realizing that our attempts to honor some ideals are leading to worst outcomes.”

Major felonies have now surged over pre-pandemic levels, with 1,789 reported in 2024, up from 1,534 in 2019, the NY Post reports. In 2025 so far, felonies are down 21%, compared to last year.

