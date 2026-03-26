Jesse Watters sounded off on Jessica Tarlov during an explosive Fox News clash for casting doubt that President Donald Trump has made real progress negotiating with the Iranian regime, per his announcement to the press on Tuesday.

“Stop it! You’re hyperventilating, relax! Let me explain the war to you!” Watters snapped at Tarlov.

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Sydney Sweeney wishes deployed Air Force brother well, thanks troops as thousands serve in Iran war

Actress Sydney Sweeney sent her love to US troops serving overseas, including her younger brother Trent, an Air Force staff sergeant deployed abroad, posting Wednesday “receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed” alongside a screenshot of their video call. She added “thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)” between promoting her new lingerie line.

Instagram/Sydney Sweeney

More: Trent has served in an Air Force munitions squadron since 2020, was promoted to staff sergeant in August 2025, and has been deployed overseas several times, though it’s unclear if his current deployment relates to the Iran war. At least 3,000 US Army troops are being mobilized for Middle East deployment, with President Trump refusing to rule out boots on the ground in Iran after tensions escalated following Israel’s Feb. 28 killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Her background: Sweeney’s Iran conflict position remains unclear, with her social media dominated by her new lingerie line, though her status as a registered Republican was revealed last summer and earned Trump’s personal praise. Her brother Trent tipped the family’s leanings with 2022 photos from their mother’s birthday party showing multiple people wearing MAGA hats.

Melania Trump meets new American-made AI robot! What happens next is amazing...

A humanoid robot walked the White House red carpet alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday for the final day of her Fostering the Future Together global initiative summit focused on empowering children through education, innovation, technology, and AI.

Figure 03, introduced in October 2025 by California-based startup Figure AI as a third-generation robot designed to help with household tasks like laundry, cleaning, and dishes, walked side by side with the first lady before taking a position in the center of the East Room.

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What it said: After scanning the audience, Figure 03 said “thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together’s global coalition inaugural meeting. I’m Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.” It then offered greetings in 10 other languages before retracing its steps back down the red carpet.

Why it matters: The first lady thanked the robot, saying “it’s fair to state, you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.” Figure AI CEO Brett Adcock said on social media he was “proud to see F.03 make history as the first humanoid robot in the White House,” with the Sunnyvale startup competing with Boston Dynamics, Elon Musk’s Tesla, and Chinese companies in building human-like robots.

U.S., Israel face growing cost imbalance as Iran’s cheap drones drain expensive interceptors despite 90% success rate

More than 90% of Iranian projectiles have been intercepted during the war, with U.S. forces destroying over 9,000 enemy targets and Iran’s attacks down roughly 90%, according to a JINSA report and White House statements. However, experts warn Iran’s $30,000 drones are draining interceptors costing millions of dollars, with JINSA’s Ari Cicurel saying “overall high missile and drone interception rates have been important but only tell part of the story.”

Why it matters: Gulf states have depleted massive portions of their interceptor inventories—Bahrain may have expended up to 87% of Patriot missiles, UAE and Kuwait roughly 75%, and Qatar around 40%—while Israel shows signs of rationing by not intercepting certain threats. Middle East expert Danny Citrinowicz warned “the Iranians are launching drones that cost around $30,000, and we are using missiles that cost millions,” adding “it’s easier and quicker to produce missiles than it is to build interceptors.”

The challenge: Iran has shifted to smaller, frequent attacks to maintain constant pressure while draining defensive resources, using advanced drones including fiber-optic guided models immune to jamming and jet-powered variants. Cicurel said “the architecture has held, but the trajectory is moving in the wrong direction,” with the key question being “whether Iran can produce missiles faster than we can produce interceptors.”

A reminder from DHS this morning: