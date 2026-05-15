Jesse Watters went scorched earth on Jessica Tarlov for attacking LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, allegedly caught staying at the Bel Air hotel instead of his trailer, while Mayor Karen Bass’ radical policies continue to destroy the city of LA.

“You shouldn’t let your city burn down while you’re in Africa!” Watters returned fire at Tarlov’s attack, referring to Bass taking an international trip while the Palisades Fire scorched her city. “And you’re mad about a campaign ad?!!”

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Trump concludes successful China trip

President Donald Trump called Chinese President Xi Jinping "an incredible guy" aboard Air Force One after wrapping his China visit, saying Xi "feels very strongly" about Taiwan but Trump made "no commitment either way," adding "the last thing we need right now is a war that's 9,500 miles away."

Trump publicly invited Xi to visit the White House on September 24, while both leaders agreed the Strait of Hormuz must stay open and "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," with Xi expressing opposition to strait militarization and interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the waterway.

FBI offers $200K reward for former Air Force counterintelligence agent who allegedly defected to Iran in 2013

The FBI announced Thursday a $200,000 reward for information leading to the capture and prosecution of Monica Witt, 47, a former Air Force intelligence specialist and counterintelligence agent indicted in 2019 on espionage charges for allegedly transmitting national defense information to Iran’s government. Witt served in the military from 1997-2008 and as a government contractor until 2010, gaining access to secret and top secret intelligence including true names of U.S. Intelligence Community undercover personnel before allegedly defecting to Iran in 2013.

Accused of endangering U.S. personnel, conducting research to target former colleagues: Officials allege Witt intentionally provided information endangering American personnel and their families stationed abroad while conducting research on behalf of Iran’s regime to help target her former U.S. government colleagues, placing sensitive classified national defense programs at risk. FBI special agent Daniel Wierzbicki said Witt “allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago.”

Remains at large, believed residing in Iran, may use aliases including Fatemah Zahra: Witt is known to speak Farsi and reside in Iran, potentially using aliases such as Fatemah Zahra or Narges Witt, according to the FBI.

Trump announces West Potomac Park as site for National Garden of American Heroes sculpture park

President Donald Trump revealed aboard Air Force One returning from China that West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. will host the National Garden of American Heroes, calling it a future “world-class masterpiece” with “elegant Landscaping” and “Beautiful Statues” honoring founding fathers, military warriors, religious leaders, civil rights champions, athletes, artists and entertainers. Trump said transforming the location is part of his vision to make Washington “the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World,” with the garden serving as one of several projects celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Concept originated during 2020 George Floyd protests when statues were destroyed nationwide : Trump first proposed the garden during a July 4, 2020 Mount Rushmore speech amid riots, saying “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values” as protesters toppled monuments across the country. He issued an executive order January 18, 2021—days before his first term ended—formalizing the park’s creation, though the Biden administration didn’t pursue the project.

2021 executive order listed potential honorees from John Adams to Jackie Robinson: While final details remain unclear, Trump’s original order named potential subjects including Samuel Adams, Louis Armstrong, Daniel Boone, Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Thomas Edison, Aretha Franklin, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington among many others spanning American history and culture.

Suspected migrant serial killer charged in murders of 2 Texas women

Luis Benitez-Gonzalez, a 26-year-old previously deported Mexican national, faces charges for strangling two women in Austin in 2018 and 2024 plus shooting two others who survived in 2025, with criminal profiler John Kelly telling Fox News Digital the case is “extremely rare” since “serial killers usually start killing between 23 to 35 years old” rather than 18. Kelly, who had been tracking the case before the arrest, said “We usually never find out who the first victims really were. I just wonder how many this guy has killed with his homicidal anger towards women over the years?”