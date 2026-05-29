Jesse Watters put Jessica Tarlov in her place after she claimed accommodations for illegal immigrant inmates at Delaney Hall detention center were not up to appropriate standards.

“There are no maggots in the food! That was a lie made up by lawyers!” Watters snapped at Tarlov. “Don’t you get it?!!”

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Antifa agitators have clashed with ICE agents outside the New Jersey ICE facility for several days now, with several bursts of violence captured by brave independent ground reporters.

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Very close: US-Iran peace deal hinges on Qatar-held $6B humanitarian fund

The Trump administration and Iranian negotiators are finalizing a memorandum of understanding with one remaining sticking point: gradual disbursement of $6 billion in humanitarian funds Qatar holds from Biden’s September 2023 prisoner swap.

The money, intended for food and medical supplies rather than direct Iranian transfers, would be released if Iran meets conditions including reopening and de-mining the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping. An administration official said the sides are “closest” they’ve been to agreement, with resolution possible within days rather than weeks, though Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s hiding since February 28 complicates communication.

Trump declares nuclear material disposal as non-negotiable red line: Trump posted Friday that enriched uranium “will be unearthed by the United States” in coordination with Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency, then “DESTROYED,” emphasizing “No money will be exchanged, until further notice.” Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in principle to assist with uranium extraction during Trump’s Beijing visit.

Trump fires back after federal judge orders Kennedy Center to remove president’s name from building

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in favor of Rep. Joyce Beatty’s lawsuit challenging Trump’s December 2025 decision to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, ordering the theater remove the president’s name within two weeks while blocking planned closure for revitalization efforts.

Trump hits back at “Radical Left” judge, vows to return facility to Congress: The president posted on Truth Social that “Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of,” announcing plans to work with Congress transferring the “failing Institution” back to legislative control.

Cooper determined Congress dedicated the facility to former President John F. Kennedy by statute, requiring congressional action to change the name, and found the board vote to close the center improper and ill-formed. The ruling mandates Kennedy Center officials complete all required planning, environmental reviews, secure necessary approvals and permits, and obtain express congressional authorization before proceeding with closure and renovation.

Must-watch:

Scott Bessent presents Trump’s economic security doctrine during Reagan National Economic Forum

“Economic security means national security,… But we will not retreat from the world!”

America winning!