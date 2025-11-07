Jesse Watters and Will Cain fired back at Jessica Tarlov during Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards for claiming Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York is a “repudiation” of President Donald Trump.

“That’s embarrassing! If you’re so determined to repudiate Donald Trump that you go for Zohran Mamdani or Jay Jones, you should be embarrassed!”

Watch the sparring match right here:

Rep. Elise Stefanik announces 2026 New York gubernatorial bid

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., officially launched her 2026 gubernatorial campaign Friday, vowing to defeat Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and become New York’s first Republican governor in two decades.

Campaign focus : Stefanik pledged to make New York “safe and affordable,” attacking Hochul for high taxes, energy costs and rising crime under her administration. Her campaign video, titled “From the Ashes,” promises to “restore New York’s greatness.”

Sharp attacks : The upstate congresswoman called Hochul “the worst governor in America” and accused her of supporting “defund the police, tax hiking” policies. The campaign video also slams Hochul for backing New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Party unity : New York GOP Chair Ed Cox endorsed Stefanik’s candidacy, calling her “the warrior we need” and announcing there will be no Republican primary. Early polls show Stefanik running neck-and-neck with Hochul.

Trump ally : The high-profile congresswoman is a fierce supporter of President Trump and gained national attention for her questioning of university presidents on antisemitism. She successfully pushed to raise the state and local tax deduction cap to $40,000.

Democratic response: Hochul’s campaign launched a “SelloutStefanik” microsite and video, attacking Stefanik as having a “deeply unpopular agenda”

Melania Trump receives Patriot of the Year Award

First lady Melania Trump received the “Patriot of the Year” award at the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday night in Brookville, N.Y., one year after her husband received the same honor following his 2024 election victory.

International advocacy : Trump has expanded her work on behalf of children during her second term as first lady. In October, she announced her diplomatic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin helped reunite eight Ukrainian children with their families amid ongoing accusations Russia has abducted thousands of children during the war.

Child protection efforts : The first lady supports the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” legislation targeting online exploitation and non-consensual sharing of explicit images. In May, she secured $25 million in President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget for housing and support for youth aging out of foster care.

Other winners: Other honorees of the event included Erika Kirk for the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honoring her late husband, former Hamas hostage Edan Alexande, West Point Cadet Larry Pickett Jr. for heroism, and athletes Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard for fighting transgender inclusion in women’s sports.

“Let’s embrace the spirit of ambition. Let’s celebrate everyone who dares to think differently,” Trump said while accepting the award. “For it is these courageous Americans who are the heartbeat of our civilization.”

U.S. Military Conducts lethal strike on drug trafficking vessel in Caribbean

The Department of War carried out a lethal strike Thursday on a vessel trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean, killing three suspected narco-terrorists as part of President Donald Trump’s escalating military campaign against drug trafficking organizations.

Strike details : Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the operation targeted a vessel operated by a designated terrorist organization in international waters. Video footage of the strike showed the moment the vessel was destroyed, and U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. “To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you,” Hegseth said in a post on X.

Ongoing campaign : The strike marks the latest in a series of deadly military actions authorized by the Trump administration against drug traffickers. Dozens have been killed in previous strikes as the administration pursues what officials describe as narco-terrorists threatening American lives.

Administration policy : The Trump administration has compared drug cartels to ISIS and al-Qaeda, justifying the use of military force to combat the flow of deadly drugs into the United States.

Future operations: Hegseth warned that vessel strikes will continue until drug trafficking stops, delivering a stark message to those involved in the trade.

House Republican proposes bill to block federal funds from NYC under Mamdani

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is introducing legislation Friday that would block all federal funding to New York City for as long as Zohran Mamdani serves as mayor, escalating Republican attacks on the 34-year-old democratic socialist who won Tuesday’s mayoral election.

Bill details : The two-page “MAMDANI Act” — Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act — would rescind unnecessary federal funds and prohibit new federal money from being spent on New York City during Mamdani’s tenure. The legislation is not expected to advance in the House.

Election context : Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s race.

Political positioning : House Republican leaders have sought to portray Mamdani as the new face of the Democratic Party following his win. Carter, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, framed the legislation as protecting taxpayer dollars from “programs that will bankrupt the financial capital of the world.”

“If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system,” Carter said. “Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia.”

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce biological sex on passports

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Thursday to allow the State Department to require passport applicants to list their biological sex, delivering a victory to the Trump administration .