Vice President JD Vance & Second Lady Usha Vance visit with wounded servicemen and women at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the 250th anniversary of the Marines.

Mamdani says he will reach out to Trump before taking office

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani confirmed Tuesday he will contact President Trump before taking office on New Year’s Day, telling NBC New York the relationship between City Hall and the White House “will be critical to the success of the city,” though he didn’t specify when he would make contact but said he would be “proactive” in trying to thwart Trump’s immigration and crime policies.

Willing to work with Trump on shared goals: The 34-year-old mayor-elect said he would tell Trump “I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls the city home, and that wherever there is a possibility for working together toward that end, I’m ready,” adding he’s willing to discuss lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries, but “if [the administration’s policies] are to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight.”

Trump softens tone after threatening federal takeover: While Trump threatened before the November 4 election to withhold federal money from NYC and execute a federal takeover if the “Communist” Mamdani was elected, the president slightly softened his tone after the Democratic socialist’s victory, saying last week “I hope it works out for New York” and “we’ll help him a little bit, maybe,” with Mamdani revealing he has consulted with Gov. Kathy Hochul about responding to Trump’s threats.

Students launch TPUSA chapter after teacher mocks Kirk

Students at Barrington High School in Rhode Island are launching a Turning Point USA chapter to promote conservative values after social studies teacher Benjamin Fillo posted a video mocking Charlie Kirk following his assassination, saying Kirk “thought he proved how tough he was with his words... What a piece of garbage. Look what happens... Bye, Charlie!”

Teacher placed on leave, school charges $117K for records: Fillo was placed on administrative leave after his video post, and when conservative activist Nicole Solas requested public records to review his curriculum including handouts, assignments, videos, and emails, Barrington Public Schools said it would charge her $117,132 to gather all the materials.

Students face pushback but remain committed: Brayden Ryan, vice president of the chapter, said starting the group has been “difficult” due to the area’s political demographics, with some students campaigning to reinstate Fillo through petitions, but the conservative students want to create “a free and safe space” for others to “speak their own personal values, such as their religious beliefs and their political beliefs.”

Chapter president emphasizes respectful approach: Caleb Kaplan, president of the TPUSA chapter and fellow freshman, told Fox News Digital that despite the pushback, “we don’t reward hate with hate” and instead “we push harder and we try to recruit more people to join,” while the school district confirmed the group is following the standard protocol for proposed student clubs.

TODAY: House to vote on bill to end longest shutdown in US history

The House will vote Wednesday to reopen the federal government after a bipartisan funding bill cleared the Rules Committee overnight, bringing lawmakers closer to resolving the longest shutdown in U.S. history.