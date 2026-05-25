Vice President JD Vance put CNN reporter Kaitan Collins in her place, calling her out in front of the entire press room for taking President Donald Trump’s words out of context in an attempt to attack him with a biased question.

“See Kaitlan, what you just did is misrepresent the question that I was ask and then you misrepresented the answer that I gave!” Vance fired back at Collins.

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Communist streamer who aided Cuba reacts to being subpoenaed by Trump admin

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker was not happy to hear that he was subpoenaed by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control after he and other activist traveled to Cuba as part of a pro-communist political stunt.

Why do this now?: The department served administrative subpoenas to Piker and CodePink cofounder Medea Benjamin seeking financial, logistical and communications information about their March trips to Cuba with “Nuestra América Convoy” delegations that brought supplies to the Communist Party, as part of broader federal investigation into whether 40 Americans violated U.S. sanctions laws through financing, coordination or delivery of goods including potential contacts with Cuban government personnel. The probe by Treasury, State and Justice departments aims to confront foreign influence operations involving America’s geopolitical enemies.

Investigation targets Singham network organizations that led 650-delegate convoy from 33 countries: Organizations in the network of tycoon Neville Roy Singham, who reportedly pumped $278 million into pro-China, pro-Cuba, anti-U.S. groups, led the convoy including Venceremos Brigade, People’s Forum and Democratic Socialists of America. Fox News identified 145 U.S. nonprofits and activist groups with $1 billion collective revenues under investigation for alleged Cuba influence campaign, with delegation members reportedly staying at hotels on State Department’s “Cuba Restricted List” as businesses tied to the communist government are designated state sponsors of terrorism.

Trump admin says “no dust, no dollars” policy requiring Iran to surrender uranium before sanctions relief

The Trump administration clarified Sunday that Iran will receive no sanctions relief without giving up enriched uranium despite President Donald Trump revealing Saturday the U.S. and Iran were close on a memorandum of understanding reopening the Strait of Hormuz with 30 days for nuclear negotiations.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social “Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!” A senior official told reporters “No dust, no dollars—in other words, no highly enriched uranium, then the Iranians aren’t going to get any real relief,” adding “If they do nothing, they get nothing. If they do a lot, they can actually get a lot.”

Officials stress deal not imminent, takes 5-7 days minimum, seeks outright enrichment ban for decades : Senior administration official briefed reporters twice clarifying no agreement is imminent despite being “95% done,” saying “literally changing words requires days of deliberation in their system” and negotiations will take at least five to seven days to finalize. The official said they’ll get “a better deal” than Obama’s JCPOA with “clear enforcement, or no deal” and “no pallets of cash [and] no other relief for opening the strait.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader signed off on “broad template,” disposal method remains uncertain due to “national pride”: The senior official said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei “signed off on the broad template” despite Iranian state media denying nuclear concessions, though “national pride considerations” complicate uranium disposal methods with officials noting “There is a political value in the United States to getting it...obviously a political value in the Iranians not handing it over,… a lot of the debate is...how the Iranians can sell it to their own hardliners.”

Detransitioner fights for justice against sick doctors who facilitated transition

Detransitioner Claire Abernathy, who began testosterone at 14 and underwent double mastectomy before high school, is urging lawmakers to protect minors from medical transitions, hold “gender-affirming” doctors accountable, and support those reversing their procedures.

What went wrong: Now 21, she faces lasting health complications including partial vocal paralysis, rejected nipple grafts, and pelvic issues, effects she says doctors failed to properly warn her about. Her former physician Dr. May Lau surrendered her Texas medical license and faces lawsuit from Attorney General Ken Paxton for prescribing transition drugs to minors.

Legal challenges: Texas passed SB 14 banning pediatric medical transitions, while 23 states still permit such treatments. A landmark $10 million settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital will fund America’s first detransition clinic offering free services to patients for five years. Abernathy cannot sue due to Texas’s two-year statute of limitations, though she hopes for legislative extensions like North Carolina’s HB 805 which allows for a 10 year duration. Fox Varian recently won the nation’s first detransitioner malpractice trial, receiving a $2 million settlement.

Disturbing scale of the problem: Manhattan Institute data shows over 7,000 girls under 18 had breast removal surgeries as part of medical transitions.

Far-left Democrat Ro Khanna gets grilled on Fox News for Democrat Party dysfunction

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