Vice President JD Vance snapped at mainstream media reporters for asking ridiculous questions related to the Minnesota ICE shooting assuming the protester’s lack of any wrongdoing and placing sole blame on the ICE agent.

“The reason this woman is dead is because she tried to ram somebody with her car and that guy acted in self defense!” Vance exploded at the reporters.

Watch the tense moment here:

Click To Watch Video

More Important Headlines Below!

Together with American Hartford Gold

Discover how to execute the wealth-preserving measure he left open for you.

With President Trump’s return to the White House, we could be primed for the start of an economic renaissance that will transform retirement for millions of Americans.

Trump’s sweeping economic reforms are set to extend the historic 2017 tax cuts while implementing even deeper reforms for American workers.

For retirees and those planning their golden years, this could mean more money in your pocket and unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation.

This economic shift brings both incredible opportunity and hidden risks for those with traditional retirement accounts such as 401(k), IRAs, and TSPs.

The fatal flaw in traditional retirement vehicles relies on a stock market free of manipulation and economic crisis for you to benefit from its rise.

However, a single untimely event is all it takes to destroy decades of your hard earned savings.

A Trump approved wealth protection strategy puts the power in your hands to control the direction of your financial future. It is detailed in our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide [click here to download your copy for FREE].

Inside this guide, you’ll discover a wealth saving IRS loophole that Trump fought hard to preserve. It allows you to move your retirement savings tax-free and penalty-free into a time-tested vehicle, free of chaos and market manipulation.

>>Get Your Free WEALTH PROTECTION GUIDE<<

Get My Free Guide

ICE agent identified as Trump-supporting Christian war veteran

Jonathan Ross, 43, has been identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot protester Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday, with his family describing him as a “committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband” and an Iraq War veteran who has been with ICE since at least 2013 and is a member of the ICE ERO Special Response Team.

Ross married to Filipina wife, a U.S. citizen: Ross married his wife in 2012, with his in-laws being doctors who live in the Philippines, and while his wife is a U.S. citizen, Ross’ dad wouldn’t say how long she had been in the country, though she has previously shared photos on social media posing alongside a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter.

Agent previously dragged 100 yards by illegal immigrant: Ross had a run-in with an illegal immigrant in Bloomington, Minnesota last June where he was dragged more than 100 yards during a traffic stop after breaking the driver’s side window of Roberto Carlos Munoz’s car when the Guatemalan serial illegal immigrant refused to exit his vehicle, leaving Ross hospitalized with “significant injuries to his arm and hand” requiring 33 stitches.

Trump and Noem defend shooting as self-defense: President Trump quickly praised Ross’ actions, arguing he was acting in self-defense after being struck by the protester’s car, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said he was justified and described the protester as a domestic terrorist, as anti-ICE protests erupted across the country and Democrat leaders ramped up divisive rhetoric.

Renee Nicole Good was a Minneapolis “ICE Watch” member: report

Renee Nicole Good, the mother of three shot and killed by a federal agent Wednesday after allegedly threatening him with her vehicle, worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of “ICE Watch,” a group that Homeland Security sources told Fox News aims to “monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations” present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

Renee Nicole Good (ODU English Department/Facebook)

Good allegedly followed agents, blocked roadway before shooting: According to DHS, Good followed federal ICE agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area, with federal authorities now looking into these groups to determine their sources of training and funding, as members described as “legal observers” often attempt to interfere with federal operations.

Video shows confrontation before fatal shooting: Video circulating online shows an ICE officer approaching Good’s stopped SUV and attempting to open the driver’s side door before the vehicle drives forward, with a second agent standing in front of the vehicle then firing multiple shots at close range in what DHS described as an act of “self defense,” while ICE Watch-style networks have been linked to multiple confrontations with federal agents including incidents involving vehicles used to block or strike officers.

Trump announces land strikes on Mexican drug cartels

President Trump told Fox News Thursday night that the US “is gonna start now hitting land with regard to the cartels,” declaring “The cartels are running Mexico, it’s very sad to watch,” while boasting to The New York Times that the only limits on his military powers are “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”