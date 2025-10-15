ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos fled a tense live interview with Vice President JD Vance by reportedly cutting off his microphone after pressing him about whether Trump border czar Tom Homan accepted a $50,000 FBI bribe, which Vance dismissed as “a fake scandal.”

“And here’s why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility,” Vance told the disgraced T.V. anchor.

Vance accuses media of losing credibility: The Vice President denied knowledge of any evidence supporting the bribery claims and criticized Stephanopoulos for focusing on the story instead of “real issues,” telling him “fewer and fewer people watch your program” because of such coverage.

DOJ cleared Homan of wrongdoing: The Justice Department officially closed its investigation into Homan last month, finding “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing” related to the alleged September 2024 incident where undercover FBI agents reportedly offered him cash in a Cava restaurant bag.

Latest controversy for embattled anchor: The confrontation marks another challenging moment for Stephanopoulos, who was recently “apoplectic” after ABC paid Trump $16 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over the anchor’s false on-air claim that Trump was “found liable for rape” in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Trump responds to the incident, ripping “ABC Fake News” for cutting off Vance

“It’s inappropriate to cutoff the highly respected Vice President of the United State mid sentence,” Trump told a room full of reporters. “I guess its the only way to win an argument.”

Socialist Mamdani caught with illegal foreign donations

NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s campaign received nearly $13,000 from foreign donors, with at least 170 of his 54,000 contributions potentially violating campaign finance laws that restrict donations to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, Fox News reports.

Partial refunds issued: As of Tuesday, 91 foreign donations totaling $5,723.50 have been refunded, including a $500 contribution from Mamdani’s mother-in-law in Dubai that was returned four days after receipt, though 79 foreign donations remain outstanding.

Strong fundraising despite issues: Despite compliance problems, Mamdani has raised over $4 million in private donations and received $12.7 million in public matching funds, though more than half of his summer fundraising ($562,422) came from outside New York State.

Leading candidate in mayoral race: With Mayor Eric Adams suspending his re-election campaign, Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November 4 election to lead New York City.

IDF says Hamas returned wrong body, not a hostage, and many more still missing

The Israeli military confirmed Wednesday that one of four bodies handed over by Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal does not match any of the hostages held in Gaza, following examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Hostage repatriation ongoing: Under Trump’s peace plan, Hamas was required to return all 48 remaining hostages in the first phase, with 20 living hostages and seven bodies already repatriated, while Israel still awaits the return of 28 deceased hostages’ remains.

Not the first mix-up: This marks at least the second time Hamas has returned an incorrect body, as earlier this year during a previous ceasefire, the group initially handed over a Palestinian woman’s body instead of hostage Shiri Bibas, whose body was returned and identified a day later.

Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers After They Exposed Antifa-Linked Professor Who Fled to Spain

Rutgers director Karima Woodyard called for the removal of two Turning Point USA officers, treasurer Megyn Doyle and outreach coordinator Ava Kwan, after they exposed an Antifa-linked professor, claiming they were ineligible to serve because one is a Newark campus student and the other is a graduate student in an undergraduate organization.

Officers targeted Antifa-linked professor: The removal demand came after Doyle launched a petition to remove Professor Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” who has expressed strong support for antifascism and recently fled to Spain citing safety concerns.

Students allege retaliation: Kwan accused Rutgers of “weaponization of procedure” and “collegiate lawfare,” stating the timing suggests retaliation for their public opposition to Bray, and noted they were never alerted to eligibility issues until after their campaign against the professor.

University faces competing pressures: While students are asking Rutgers President William F. Tate IV to publicly support Bray’s academic freedom, with a resolution scheduled for Friday, the controversy follows the September 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a campus visit in Utah.

