Vice President JD Vance sparred with a reporter during his speech in Bangor, Maine who challenged his new task force’s crackdown on fraud in the state as unnecessary and unimportant.

The crowd loudly booed at the reporter’s loaded question, but Vance was unfazed, joking with the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen it’s okay, we have biased reporters in all states, trust me.”

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U.S.-Nigerian forces takes out ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki in Africa operation

President Donald Trump announced late Friday that American and Nigerian forces executed a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” eliminating Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as “the most active terrorist in the world” and ISIS’s global second-in-command, writing on Truth Social that the terrorist “thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed.” Trump thanked Nigeria’s government for cooperation and said “With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”

Hegseth: Al-Minuki oversaw attack planning, hostage-taking, financial operations for ISIS provinces: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed Saturday that al-Minuki served as “senior ISIS General Directorate of Provinces Emir—the number two for ISIS globally—responsible for overseeing the planning of attacks, directing hostage-taking and managing financial operations,” adding the strike “makes Americans safer by further degrading ISIS’s ability to plan and carry out attacks.”

Promises kept: Hegseth emphasized Trump declared in November the U.S. would “help protect Christians in Nigeria,” saying “for months, we hunted this top ISIS leader in Nigeria who was killing Christians, and we killed him—and his entire posse.”

Operation follows months of sustained ISIS pressure campaign in Syria: The announcement comes after CENTCOM said it conducted multiple strikes against 30+ ISIS targets in Syria in February and reported over 50 ISIS terrorists killed or captured with 100+ infrastructure targets struck during two months of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon arrested after five-hour sit-in protest at DeSantis office over congressional map

Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon, who represents Jacksonville and is seeking the U.S. Senate nomination, staged a protest starting at noon Friday outside Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office demanding he call a special session to “unrig the maps,” remaining for five hours past closing time until she was arrested.

Nixon said during the demonstration “I would love for the governor to come holler at your girl. I was elected just like him” and called for conversation about why DeSantis “continues to rig maps” and “play political games,” with two other protesters arrested alongside her.

DeSantis dismisses protest as “performative nonsense,” says arrest deserved: DeSantis’s chief of staff Jason Weida commented “Reprimanded and now arrested” on video of the protest, with the governor responding Nixon’s arrest was warranted, adding “Our office isn’t a platform for this performative nonsense.” Nixon was reprimanded by the Florida House Rules and Ethics Committee one day earlier for loudly protesting the congressional map on the state House floor, similar to her 2022 protest during previous redistricting votes.

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