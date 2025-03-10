Vice President JD Vance snapped at a reporter during President Trump’s first cabinet meeting for suggesting that the President is “conceding to Russia” in ongoing negotiations to end the war.

WatchVideo

A reporter asked Trump which concessions he would like to see made by Russia. Trump told the reporter that he did not want to list any for the press at the time, but assured that he intends to put an end to the war.

“I don’t want to tell you right now, but I can tell you, NATO you can forget about,” then passing the question to Vance.

“As the President said, we are not going to do a negotiation publically with the media, we are going to do it in private with the President of Russia,” Vance explained. “Every single time the President engages in diplomacy, you guys accuse him of conceding to Russia! He hasn’t conceded anything to anyone, he is doing the job of a diplomat, and of course, he is diplomat-in-chief of the United States.”

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

Kevin O'Leary DESTROYS obnoxious Democrat when she interrupts him one too many times on CNN

Businessman Kevin O’Leary exploded at a Democrat CNN panelist for interrupting him repeatedly during a live CNN debate and citing academic studies to contradict his direct experience doing is business in China.

Watch Video

“Trump already raised tariffs on China!” said New York Times editor Catherine Rampell

“Not enough,” O’Leary fired back. “It’s time to raise tariff on China to 400%!”

Rampell quoted an academic study showing that U.S. consumers and companies felt the rising costs from existing tariffs on China.

“I love the academic studies!!” O’Leary snapped. “I’m doing REAL business in China! I’m actually doing business there!”

Watch the clash right here:

Watch Video

Don’t Miss It!:

Asking protesters "How much money do we need to send to Ukraine?"

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked pro-Ukraine protester one simple question they all should have been able to answer…

“How much more money does the U.S. need to send to Ukraine?”

Watch their meltdown right here:

Watch Video

The Golden Age Is Here, And The Democrats Are Melting

By Rudy W. Giuliani

Folks, I’ve seen a lot in my time, but I’ve never witnessed anything quite like President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress this week.

It was a masterpiece, a home run, a grand slam of truth and strength! The Golden Age of America has arrived, and it’s all because of this man, this leader, this titan of our time. Trump didn’t just speak—he roared like a lion, setting the tone for national pride and power like no president has ever done before. Believe me, I know a thing or two about leadership, and this was it!

But you know what turned my stomach? Watching those petty, small-minded Democrats sit on their hands, refusing to stand or clap for the real heroes Trump honored. Take Laken Riley’s mother—God bless her—a grieving mom whose daughter was stolen from her by a vicious murderer, allowed into this country by the chaos of an unsecured border. Trump gave her the respect she deserved, and what did the Democrats do? They sat there, stone-faced, like they were at a funeral for their own egos. Disgusting!

Read the Full Piece