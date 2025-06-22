PolitiBrawl

Antonietta
2h

So grateful for Hon. Vice President J D Vance. He clarified with truth and conviction the United States led international peace and life giving mission conducted by brave highly intelligent US military. Thank you for the beginning of true lasting middle east peace and safety and secure trade routes. The best humanitarian aid and environmental health gift to the world.

Karl Hauck
2h

Its not a war, its just bombing terrorists who will eventually use a nuke on America regardless of what action we take now.

The best defense from that is to deny their nuclear capability for as long as possible

