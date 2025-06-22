Vice President JD Vance told MSNBC on Sunday that the U.S. is not at war with Iran following last nights effective strikes on the regime’s nuclear assets.

“We are not at war with Iran, we are at war with Iran’s nuclear program…We destroyed that uranium, and we did it without endangering the American pilots,” Vance made clear.

How the U.S. pulled off last night's historic strikes on the Iranian regime

The United States launched its biggest-ever B-2 stealth bomber attack against Iranian nuclear facilities in a 25-minute operation that caught Tehran completely by surprise, marking the first combat use of massive 15-ton bunker buster bombs and the longest B-2 flight since 2001, Pentagon officials announced Sunday.

The operation was a historic military achievement using America's most advanced weapons - It marked the biggest-ever attack by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, the longest B-2 flight since 2001, and the first combat use of the massive 15-ton GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs, with 14 of them dropped on Iranian nuclear sites.

The strike completely surprised Iran with zero resistance encountered - Iranian fighters never took off and surface-to-air missile systems failed to detect the incoming American aircraft throughout the entire mission, allowing U.S. forces to maintain the element of surprise from entry to exit.

Three major Iranian nuclear facilities were targeted in a precisely coordinated 25-minute attack - Seven B-2 bombers struck Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan between 6:40-7:05 p.m. ET, while a U.S. submarine launched over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles against surface infrastructure at Isfahan.

The mission required extraordinary logistical planning and execution - The B-2s flew 18 hours and 6,900 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, completing multiple in-flight refuelings while maintaining minimal communications and coordinating with escort aircraft in complex, tightly-timed maneuvers.

Advanced deception tactics ensured mission success - The U.S. employed decoys and had F-22, F-35, and F-16 fighters sweep ahead at high altitude and speed, while using high-speed suppression weapons and preemptive fires against potential Iranian surface-to-air threats.

U.S. forces remain on high alert for Iranian retaliation - Military officials warned that American forces throughout Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf are fully postured to respond to any Iranian retaliation or proxy attacks, which they characterized as "an incredibly poor choice" for Tehran.

What did Trump say about the strikes?

Trump declared the strikes a "spectacular military success" that completely destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities - Speaking to the nation at 10 p.m. ET, the president announced that precision strikes had "obliterated" nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, eliminating Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and the threat from the "world's number one state sponsor of terror."

The president justified the attacks by citing decades of Iranian aggression against Americans - Trump said Iran had been chanting "Death to America" for 40 years while killing over 1,000 Americans with roadside bombs and causing hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide, making the strikes necessary to stop their "horribly destructive enterprise."

Trump issued an ultimatum demanding Iran choose between peace or facing even more devastating attacks - He warned that Iran "must now make peace" and that if they don't, "future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier," noting that many targets remain and most "can be taken out in a matter of minutes."

The operation was conducted in coordination with Israel after diplomatic efforts failed - Trump praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for working "like perhaps no team has ever worked before" and thanked both Israeli and American military forces, while noting that Iran had pulled out of scheduled peace talks in Oman and refused to return to negotiations before the strikes occurred.

Hegseth praises “our boys in those bombers”

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth addressed the press this morning, praising the success and efficiency of the strikes, urging Iran to realize the magnitude of what occurred and enter negotiations.

"Iran is calculating the reality that planes flew from the middle of America in MISSOURI over night, completely undetected, over 3 of their most highly sensitive sites. And we were able to destroy nuclear capabilities, and our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now,” Hegseth said.

"We believe that'll have a clear psychological impact on how they view the future."

Stay tuned to PolitiBrawl for more updates on the developing situation!