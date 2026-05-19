Vice President JD Vance fired back at an anti-Trump reporter, calling him out in front of the entire press room for giving a biased speech instead of asking a real question.

“Come on man! Have a little objectivity in the way you ask these questions!” Vance shot back at the reporter.

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VP Vance reveals DOJ investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar for possible immigration fraud, cites “something fishy”

Vice President JD Vance also disclosed Tuesday the DOJ is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar for potential immigration fraud, telling reporters “It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody’s entitled to equal justice under the laws” and adding “If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime.” Omar’s chief of staff Connor McNutt dismissed the claim as “a ridiculous lie.”

Allegations center on 2009-2017 marriage to UK citizen possibly identified as sibling : Omar’s second husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen she married in Eden Prairie, Minnesota in February 2009 before divorcing in December 2017, has been identified in multiple reports as her possible sibling. The congresswoman has not given details about the relationship beyond noting it was brief with frequent separations.

Minneapolis Somali blogger claims Omar introduced Elmi as brother seeking immigration “papers”: A Somali blogger Abdihakim Osman told Daily Mail in 2020 he knew both individuals growing up in Minnesota and that Omar introduced Elmi as her brother from London to Somali community members in the late 2000s, noting her sibling was seeking immigration documents like green cards. Omar was previously wed to Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in 2002 Islamic ceremony but didn’t legally marry until January 2018 despite having three children together.

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Hakeem Jeffries vows to “break the spirit” of MAGA Republicans, prompts GOP condemnation

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told a progressive conference Tuesday that Democrats must not only defeat “MAGA extremists” electorally but “break their spirit,” saying “either MAGA extremists are going to break the country, or we’re going to break them, and our goal is to break them” while guaranteeing Democrats will retake the House in November’s midterms.

Republicans condemn language as targeting 77 million Trump voters: Speaker Mike Johnson’s spokesperson Edgar Barrios responded that Jeffries “wants to ‘BREAK the spirit’ of 77 million AMERICANS. This is how Democrats talk about people who don’t agree with them: violently,” while Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson called it “a declaration of war” and RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said “The majority of Americans voted for President Trump in 2024—Democrats want to break those who did.”

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