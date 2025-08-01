Vice President JD Vance delivered a scathing takedown of Democratic hysteria over Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign, highlighting how the left's deranged overreactions continue to alienate normal Americans.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked on Friday's "Ruthless" podcast, perfectly capturing the absurdity of progressive outrage over a simple clothing advertisement.