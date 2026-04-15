Vice President JD Vance fired back at a woke heckler during a TPUSA event at the University of Georgia, Tuesday, chastising him for rudely interrupting and then swiftly destroying his entire argument.

“He random dude screaming,… You know who actually got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump!” Vance told the heckler.

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Oklahoma principal tackles Columbine-obsessed shooter after being shot in the leg

Kirk Moore, 60, charged at 20-year-old Victor Lee Hawkins—armed with two loaded semi-automatic pistols—in the lobby of Pauls Valley High School last Tuesday, according to surveillance footage. Heart-stopping video shows Hawkins pointing his weapon at Moore’s head and firing a shot that struck the principal’s right leg before Moore tackled him onto a bench, pinned down his gun hand until the weapon dropped, while another staffer in a red shirt rushed in to help kick the gun away.

Gunman wanted “his own Columbine” : Hawkins allegedly told investigators he “didn’t like Principal Moore” and “went to the school to kill” him, ordering everyone to the ground before trying to fire at students in the lobby. Hawkins admitted to stealing the guns from his dad and said he “wanted to conduct his own school shooting like the Columbine shooters did,” referring to the 1999 massacre that left 14 victims dead.

More: Moore, who has worked in the school district for more than 35 years, was the only person injured and is “healthy and recovering” after hospitalization. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Hunter McKee said “The actions of the staff and the principal stepping in as soon as they saw a subject with a firearm saved lives today.” Hawkins faces shooting with intent to kill and other firearm-related charges, with a court appearance scheduled for May 8.

Biden creates awkward moment at Syracuse portrait unveiling, telling Black trustee he looks like Obama

Former President Joe Biden, 83, spotted Syracuse University Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs during his portrait unveiling at his alma mater Tuesday and said “I always want to turn around to one guy and say … ‘Barack, what are you doing?’” Biden repeatedly demanded Scruggs come to the podium—”Come here, come here, come here”—despite the chairman’s apparent reluctance, then asked the audience “Doesn’t he look like Barack?” as Scruggs shook his head disagreeing.

The backstory : Scruggs reportedly told Biden backstage that his daughter wanted him to ask if he looked like Obama, and the onstage moment was meant to show the daughter that Biden believed her dad resembled his ex-boss, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media reaction split: Several users agreed with Biden’s assessment—”He does look like Barack though. The hair, the face shape, the suit” and “That dude does genuinely look like Obama”—while many argued the moment was an awkward racist gaffe.

Virginia Gov. Spanberger expands assault weapons ban despite DOJ lawsuit threat

Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed gun-control bills Tuesday and toughened a proposed assault-firearms ban by removing the word “fixed” from the definition—a change Republicans say could “sharply expand the range of semi-automatic rifles and pistols swept into the ban” to include “any firearm that can accept a magazine of more than 15 rounds.”

House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore said the amendment “appears to create a ban on the vast majority of firearms in Virginia that are in common use for legal purposes.”