PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tici Shafer's avatar
Tici Shafer
3h

I’m very proud of our Team including VP Vance. He always knows how to make a point !

Reply
Share
2 replies
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
3h

WTG VP Vance!! 💥

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture