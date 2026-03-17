Vice President JD Vance fired back at a reporter for asking a question clearly meant to drive a wedge between himself and President Donald Trump, calling him out directly for the underhanded maneuver.

“I know what you are doing!” Vance called him out. The reporter brought up his past comments urging against entangling the U.S. in more wars in the middle east, asking if he supports President Trump’s current Iran strikes right in front of the President. “One big difference is we have a smart president, where as in the past we’ve had dumb presidents!”

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Senior Iranian leader who warned Trump ‘watch out for yourself’ killed in Israeli strike

Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council who warned President Donald Trump last week to “watch out for yourself — lest you be eliminated,” was killed in an overnight strike along with Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force. The 67-year-old Larijani was one of 10 Iranian officials with a $10 million State Department bounty and had told a TV interviewer days earlier that Trump “doesn’t understand that the Iranian nation is mature and determined.”

Why it matters: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said “Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell.” Netanyahu’s office posted an image of him on the phone Tuesday “ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials.” Larijani was sanctioned in January for coordinating violent suppression of protests that killed thousands, with the IDF saying Basij forces under Soleimani “led key suppression operations involving severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian protesters.”

The backdrop: The strikes deal another blow to Iran’s theocracy following the Feb. 28 killing of Ali Khamenei, amid intense speculation about successor Mojtaba Khamenei’s health and whereabouts. Larijani had responded Sunday to his $10 million bounty by quoting early Shia Islam leader Hussein Ibn Ali: “I do not see death as anything but happiness.” After Trump threatened attacks over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Larijani wrote “Iran does not fear your paper threats” and “even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation.”

80% of DHS terrorism investigators working without pay during government shutdown amid Iran conflict

Eighty percent of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence & Analysis—the primary office tracking terrorism and threats—is working without pay due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, with DHS not funded since February 14. A DHS spokesman told The Daily Wire “Democrats are shamelessly playing politics with national security” as the agency faces increased importance following at least four attacks on Americans since the Iran conflict began.

Why it matters: President Trump said “the Democrats are terrible…we’re fighting big battles with a very tough enemy…and we’re not allowed to have security in our country.” The shutdown also means TSA workers have gone without paychecks for weeks, causing staffing shortages and incredibly long security lines, while FEMA, the Coast Guard, and thousands of federal law enforcement officers lack pay and resources. With major events like America 250 and the World Cup approaching, DHS needs full funding “to ensure the safety and security of the homeland.”

The recent attacks: The four attacks include a Michigan synagogue ramming by Ayman Mohamad Ghazali; an Old Dominion University shooting by former National Guard soldier Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, previously convicted of supporting ISIS; two ISIS-inspired suspects attempting to detonate explosives near NYC Mayor Mamdani’s home; and an Austin, Texas bar shooting by a gunman wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie that killed three. Former special presidential envoy Nathan Sales warned “if you’re a Hezbollah operative and you want to carry out an attack in the United States, you have to cross the border, and that’s a DHS responsibility.”

Minneapolis sees 35% surge in auto thefts as Walz, Frey blame ICE operations instead of crime policies

Minneapolis reported over 1,000 auto thefts in January and February 2026—a nearly 35% increase compared to the same period last year—with the trend continuing into March, including at least 20 thefts on March 14 alone. Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have blamed federal ICE operations, with Police Chief Brian O’Hara suggesting Trump’s Operation Metro Surge was a “contributing factor” because “officers and investigators were consistently pulled from their normal assigned duties.”

Car thefts in Minneapolis in January and February 2026 reported by Crime Watch Minneapolis

Why it matters: Retired Minnesota State Patrol Lt. John Nagel, running for Congress against Rep. Ilhan Omar, told Fox News Digital “this isn’t an ICE problem. It’s a deterrence problem,” noting St. Paul saw car theft drop sharply with “focused enforcement” while Minneapolis hit 1,000 thefts in two months. He blamed Walz and Frey for “making excuses, undermining deterrence, and tolerating a revolving door for repeat offenders—especially juveniles,” saying the city needs “more officers, proactive policing, prosecutors willing to act, and a juvenile system with the capacity to intervene.”

The challenges: The Minneapolis Police Department acknowledged it “continues to be understaffed” after losing 40% of its ranks since George Floyd’s death in 2020 and has a policy to “not pursue stolen vehicles.” County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s spokesperson said motor vehicle thefts are “really tough for police to solve” with only 3% resulting in arrests, making “deterrence much less likely,” though a mid-2023 initiative reportedly led to a 58% drop in teen car theft cases.

From the White House: