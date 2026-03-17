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Sean Abernathy's avatar
Sean Abernathy
7h

What is slanted propaganda outlet this is!

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
6h

Glad JKD shut this idiot down. When if ever will the Republicans get recognized for the good

they have done. The democRATS are out to ruin this country and the people who vote for the dems are as guilting as they are for supporting them.

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