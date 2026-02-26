Vice President JD Vance sounded off on the Democrats who refused to stand and applaud during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, even during moments that should have unified members of both parties and all proud Americans.

“You gotta ask yourself, what is it about a political party who cannot stand up and cheer for a little girl who survived an attack?!!” Vance told a crowd in Wisconsin, earlier today.

Hillary Clinton tries to make her chaotic Epstein deposition all about Trump

Hillary Clinton opened her closed-door House Oversight deposition Thursday by denying any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, refusing to defend Bill Clinton’s ties, and accusing Republicans of shielding President Donald Trump before the session briefly halted over a leaked photo.

Fiery Opening Statement: Hillary Clinton declared she never met Epstein, flew on his plane, or visited his properties, slamming the probe as partisan theater.

No Defense for Bill: She offered zero protection for her husband’s documented Epstein connections, including multiple jet flights and photos, while highlighting his post-presidency charitable travel claims.

Photo Leak Chaos: The deposition paused after Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly photographed Clinton and leaked it, violating rules, before resuming at the Chappaqua venue.

Calls for Broader Probe: Clinton urged subpoenaing Trump under oath, full file release, and focus on survivors rather than what she called a Republican cover-up protecting powerful figures.

Trans suspect shoots at Border Patrol agent, stuns New Hampshire community

A 26-year-old Manchester resident identified as Blu Zeke Daly, who is transgender or nonbinary, allegedly fired a handgun at a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Canadian border in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, early Sunday after fleeing a traffic stop; the agent returned fire, wounding Daly severely while remaining unharmed. Daly now faces federal charges of attempted murder of a federal officer.

Suspect Identity Revealed: Daly, also known as Cullan Zeke Daly, legally changed names in 2024 citing nonbinary status with prior male-designated Massachusetts license and current female New Hampshire license.

Incident Sequence Detailed: After a Stewartstown stop questioning aliases, Daly fled north, reached a closed border crossing, attempted to turn, and fired once at the pursuing agent.

Charges and Penalties Outlined: Federal complaint includes attempted murder of a federal officer and assault with a deadly weapon, each carrying up to 20 years imprisonment and $250,000 fine if convicted.

Investigation Focuses Motivation: Officials probe potential ideological connections, while Daly remains hospitalized under guard and unable to be interviewed due to severe injuries.

Washington Post hemorrhaged over $100 million dollars in 2025

The Washington Post suffered losses exceeding $100 million in 2025, according to a Wall Street Journal report, capping three years of heavy red ink that prompted massive layoffs of about 30% of its newsroom staff earlier this month as owner Jeff Bezos-owned outlet grapples with declining revenue and productivity.