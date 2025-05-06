Vice President JD Vance put the media on blast during a jaw-dropping, surprise monologue in the middle of a White House cabinet meeting.

This needed to be said…

”The most underreported fact of the first 100 days is we came in with a massive recruitment shortfall, and in 100 days of President Trump and Sec. Hegseth’s leadership we now have people breaking down the doors to join our military,” Vance stated. “To the media assembled here, it’s a really interesting question; why is that happening?!”

“Why did we go from as military where people didn’t want to serve to now they do want to serve?!” Vance continued to scold the reporters in the room. “That’s a story you guys should cover, but compared to that, how much time have you instead focussed on the fact that we deported an MS-13 gang member with a valid deportation order?!!”

Watch Vance explode at the woke media and tell them what they needed to hear:

Antifa thugs take over building at University of Washington

The University of Washington (UW) Jewish Alumni organization reported that masked, black-clad Antifa personnel took over the university’s new engineering building, Monday.

The group vandalized property and ignited a dumpster fire, according to independent journalist who posted video of the incident on X.

Seattle Police along with campus police ordered the agitators to disperse but were met with physical resistance. One video posted by Cam Higby showed police being pushed back by the Antifa thugs on campus.

Further video shared on X shows the Antifa activists stacking furniture to block the building’s entrance. The group also hung a banner attempting to rename the building after a man killed in an airstrike last year. At least one person was seen holding a Palestinian flag.

PolitiBrawl Protest Coverage

DOGE confronts "Hands Off" protesters in Washington D.C.

By Matt Miller

I went to the Hands Off protests this past weekend to question protesters and engage in debate on whether DOGE is a force for good and does our federal government desperately need to be trimmed of waste, fraud and abuse (yes it absolutely does).

A large number of those I found proactively and proudly offer up the fact that they currently or at one time worked for the government in departments including USAID and the Department of Education.

They are blindly furious that a businessman, someone not of their world, from the “private sector” would dare lay his hands on their precious bureaucratic monstrosity. I’m not calling them “blindly furious” for hyperbole, watch the video and see for yourself.

And yes, I did go dressed in my signature DOGE Officer uniform and that may have had something to do with the venom I received…

