Vice President JD Vance, speaking at Union Station Wednesday, laughed in the faces of protesters and hecklers as he and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited with National Guard troops deployed to make Washington D.C. safe again.

Vance shot back at a reporter who challenged him for evidence that D.C. has a crime problem.

“Just look around!” Vance fired back. “Obviously D.C. has a terrible crime problem!!”

Click To Watch Video

Vance told reporters that troops are having "really substantial effects" tackling crime including vagrants, drug addicts, and mentally ill individuals who "harass, threaten violence, and attack families."

Trump administration signals possible extension beyond 30-day federal police takeover - While the 1973 Home Rule Act permits temporary federal control of Metropolitan Police for 30 days, Vance said Trump will "reevaluate" progress and extend the order "if he thinks he has to extend his order to ensure that people have access to public safety."

WATCH Vance meet with the troops in Union Station as protesters loose their freaking minds!

Click To Watch Video

1,300 National Guard troops from seven states deployed to Washington - In addition to D.C. National Guard, troops from Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee are participating in the federal crackdown, with no Home Rule Act limitations on National Guard deployment duration.

D.C. officials file lawsuit challenging federal police takeover - Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the Trump administration Friday, calling the police federalization "illegal" and "the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced," arguing the administration is "abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law."

WE THE PEOPLE is made for Americans by Americans. American exceptionalism, free markets, free people, free speech and limited government are what we stand for.

We want to reflect what we see as the exceptionally diverse identity of Americans across the country – diversity of thought, diversity of experiences and diversity of everything that makes up our society. We are proud of the values that our brand stands for because those values unite people across every walk of life.

Get 20% off your order with promo code Politbrawl20