JD Vance DESTROYS entitled student who brings up his WIFE to attack him
“My job is not to look out for the interests of the world; it’s to look out for the people of the United States!"
Vice President JD Vance sparred with an antagonistic student during a TPUSA speaking event at Ol Miss this week.
Vance honors Charlie Kirk’s legacy at Ole Miss event: Vance addressed thousands of students at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday as part of a Turning Point USA tour, fielding questions from attendees in the style of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s “Prove Me Wrong” events, with Vance saying his intention was “to keep Kirk’s memory and mission alive.”
Erika Kirk’s only tour appearance: The event marked the only stop on the Turning Point USA tour attended by Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow who has taken over as head of the organization after her husband was shot and killed in September during a campus event at Utah Valley University, with other conservatives like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson attending other campus stops.
Kamala Harris unleashes profanity-laced attack on Trump’s ballroom
Former Vice President Kamala Harris went on a foul-mouthed rant during Jon Stewart’s “The Weekly Show” podcast Thursday, saying “Are you f--king kidding me?” as she accused Trump of prioritizing his $300 million White House ballroom renovations for “his rich friends” while “babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours.”
Ballroom privately funded amid shutdown criticism: Trump’s ballroom project, which involves demolishing the White House’s East Wing, has become a “lightning rod of Democratic-led criticism,” though the White House says the estimated $300 million expansion is being financed entirely by private donors, not taxpayer money.
Trump tells GOP to play its Trump card to end the shutdown
President Donald Trump urged Republicans in a late-night Truth Social post Thursday to use the “nuclear option” and eliminate the Senate filibuster to end the monthlong government shutdown, arguing “Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” after returning from his Asia trip.
Accuses Democrats of blocking aid for illegal immigrants: Trump praised Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson but blasted Democrats as “crazed lunatics” with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” claiming they want “Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving—People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions.”
References Democrats’ failed filibuster elimination attempt: The president noted that Democrats tried to eliminate the Senate procedure when they controlled Congress and the White House during the Biden administration, but then-Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—both now independents—helped block the effort, arguing Democrats would “do it on their first day” if they regained power.
Cites Harry Reid precedent for rule change: Trump referenced former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s 2013 decision to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for most executive branch and judicial nominees, saying this was “a concept from years ago of then President Barack Hussein Obama and former Majority Leader Harry Reid in order to take advantage of the Republicans. Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats.”
Parents Alert: Police warn of drug-laced candy disguised as popular treats
Authorities across the U.S. are issuing Halloween warnings after discovering THC-laced candies, psychedelic mushroom products, and fentanyl-resembling gumballs packaged to look like traditional store-bought treats, with Michigan’s Warren Police Department finding items “intentionally designed to mimic popular treats which any child would enjoy eating.”
Fentanyl concerns raised after Florida traffic stop: West Palm Beach police discovered brightly colored candy resembling pearlescent gumballs during a traffic stop that initially field tested for fentanyl, though subsequent testing showed no narcotics, prompting Police Chief Tony Araujo to urge parents to “take extra precautions” and call 911 immediately if they suspect contact with the deadly synthetic opioid.
Past incidents show difficulty distinguishing fake from real: Several school incidents have occurred, including a New York teacher accidentally giving students THC gummies packaged to look like Sour Patch Kids (containing 500 milligrams of THC), and six Pennsylvania middle schoolers hospitalized after consuming mystery drug-laced edibles, with psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman warning “even the police were having trouble distinguishing between the fake from the real.”
Experts urge parents to inspect candy before consumption: Law enforcement and medical professionals are imploring parents to carefully inspect all candy, throw out unwrapped or homemade items, establish firm rules that children cannot eat candy until adults verify safety, and know signs of drug overdose including changes in breathing, heart rate, nausea, or unusual behavior.
