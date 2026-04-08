During his visit to Europe, Vice President JD Vance surprised a crowd of Hungarian patriots with a phone call to President Donald Trump. But at first, Trump didn’t pick up…

“JD could you give me a second i’m just…” Trump answered Vance’s call on the second try.

Although Trump may have been in the middle of other important affairs, what he did next was truly incredible.

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JD Vance launches task force to slash $6 Billion in GOVERNMENT fraud

Vice President JD Vance announced a new task force Tuesday targeting rampant fraud and waste in federal contracting, with initial focus on the General Services Administration where a top Biden holdover official oversaw massive taxpayer losses.

Massive Fraud Exposed: The GSA under Edward Forst, a Biden-appointed commissioner, wasted over $6 billion on fraudulent and unnecessary government contracts according to internal reviews and whistleblower reports.

Vance’s Direct Action: Vance ordered the immediate creation of a dedicated task force to eliminate fraud across federal agencies, vowing to root out waste and protect American taxpayers from continued abuse.

Biden Holdover Criticism: Edward Forst remained in his senior GSA role despite the scale of documented mismanagement and losses, prompting the new administration to accelerate accountability measures.

Taxpayer Protection Focus: The initiative aims to recover funds and reform contracting processes that allowed billions in improper payments and questionable expenditures during the prior administration.

Oil crashes below $95 as Dow surges 1000 Points on ceasefire news

Global oil prices plunged below $95 a barrel Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1000 points following reports of a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict that had disrupted energy markets.

Sharp Market Reversal: Oil futures dropped sharply as ceasefire developments eased fears over supply disruptions, reversing recent gains tied to the Iran-related tensions.

Stock Rally Trigger: The Dow rose over 1000 points in a single session, reflecting investor relief and renewed confidence in economic stability after the de-escalation announcement.

Ceasefire Impact: The agreement is credited with immediately calming energy markets that had seen historic volatility and price spikes in recent days.

Broader Economic Relief: Analysts noted the positive ripple effects across equities as reduced geopolitical risk boosted broader market sentiment.

Top NFL coach and NFL reporter busted “Canoodling” despite both being married to other people

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who is married, was photographed in an intimate moment with an NFL sideline reporter Diana Russini, who is also married, shortly after publicly telling a Christian athlete to “get educated” on social issues.

Personal Conduct Spotlight: Vrabel was seen with the female reporter in a setting that raised questions about his personal life while serving as head coach of the Patriots.

Prior Public Statement: The incident follows Vrabel’s recent comment advising a Christian player to “get educated,” which drew attention to his views on contemporary athlete activism.

Marriage Context: Reports emphasize that Vrabel is married, adding layers to the optics of the photographed interaction.

Public and League Reaction: The story has circulated widely in sports media, prompting discussions about coaching standards and personal accountability in the NFL.

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska deemed mentally incapable of proceeding to trial

DeCarlos Brown Jr., accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte LYNX Blue Line train on August 22, 2025, was found “incapable to proceed” to trial after a Central Regional Hospital evaluation, according to court documents.