Attorney General Pam Bondi caused Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett to storm out of a congressional hearing after calling her out for selective outrage related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and refusing to condemn Democrats who have taken money from him.

“You didn’t condemn Hakeem Jeffries for taking money from Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted!” Bondi fired back at Crockett. “You don’t want to talk about that?!”

Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer and former Obama lawyer exchanged thousands of flirtatious emails with Epstein: docs show

Newly released DOJ documents show Goldman Sachs chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler, a former Obama White House counsel, exchanged thousands of emails with Jeffrey Epstein between his 2008 conviction and 2019, signing messages with “xoxo,” wishing him happy birthday, and receiving crude jokes from the convicted sex offender in return.

Why it matters: The emails reveal Ruemmler helped Epstein coordinate a media response when ABC News was preparing a “Good Morning America” segment featuring accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, writing in April 2015 that Giuffre’s “fantastical claims are — on their face — not credible.” She also asked whether Ghislaine Maxwell would give a statement to ABC News and sent Epstein suggested edits for a response.

What else the emails show: Epstein invited Ruemmler to his private Caribbean island, Little St. James, and she inquired about taking a “day trip” there, ultimately declining and writing “still too much risk in the air.” Ruemmler also sought Epstein’s input on career decisions, including sending him a draft statement declining consideration for U.S. attorney general and a draft note to Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg. Her spokesperson said Ruemmler “has done nothing wrong” and that Epstein “was a man of a thousand faces” who she only knew through professional legal work.

Trump fires judge-picked prosecutor hours later

The Trump administration swiftly fired veteran attorney Donald T. Kinsella as U.S. Attorney for New York’s Northern District on Wednesday night, mere hours after federal judges appointed and swore him in to replace a disqualified Trump loyalist, escalating a fierce executive-judicial clash over prosecutorial appointments.

Constitutional Clash Erupts : Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche declared on X that judges cannot select U.S. Attorneys, citing Article II presidential authority, before bluntly stating “You are fired, Donald Kinsella.”

Prior Disqualification Drama : John A. Sarcone III, a Trump ally probing New York AG Letitia James’ cases against Trump entities and the NRA, was ruled unlawfully serving after his temporary appointment expired and extensions were blocked.

Broader Appointment Battles : Similar judicial disqualifications hit Trump-appointed U.S. Attorneys in districts like Eastern Virginia, New Jersey, Nevada, and California due to alleged procedural maneuvers skirting congressional limits on interim roles.

Administration Defiance Signals: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted “Check your email, Don” alongside the firing notice, while allies like Alina Habba insisted judges cannot run the administration or interfere with Trump’s picks.

Illegal immigrant coach faces fresh child rape charges after boy murder charges

A 44-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, already charged with raping and murdering 13-year-old soccer player Oscar Hernandez in California last year, now faces nine new child sexual abuse counts involving two other teenage boys.

Prior Assault Charges: Garcia-Aquino faced earlier accusations of sexually assaulting teenage boys in December 2022 and February 2024, both separate cases from the murder.

Victim’s Last Contact: The 13-year-old boy went missing March 28 after traveling by train to visit his coach in Lancaster, California.

Murder Details Alleged: Authorities claim Garcia-Aquino raped Hernandez during the assault that led to his death, then dumped the body roadside in Ventura County.

Current Detention Status: The suspect remains jailed without bail as he awaits trial on the combined murder and expanded sexual abuse charges.

Iconic American Girl doll’s Ozempic makeover shocks fans

American Girl unveiled its Modern Era Collection on Wednesday, reimagining beloved historical dolls like Felicity, Kirsten and Addy in slimmed-down bodies, denim jeans and minidresses to mark the brand’s 40th anniversary, sparking fury among fans who decry the “Ozempic” transformations as erasing nostalgic charm.