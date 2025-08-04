Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett delivered a profanity-laced tirade against President Donald Trump at a progressive rally, Sunday.

Speaking to a cheering crowd at MoveOn's "Won't Back Down Tour" in Phoenix Sunday, Crockett abandoned any pretense of civility when discussing the president.

"Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s---. OK, we know that," the congresswoman declared, drawing applause from the far-left audience.

The display of disrespect for the office of the presidency came as Crockett outlined Democrats' strategy for the coming 2028 election. Rather than working constructively with the administration, she openly called for aggressive tactics to undermine Trump's democratically elected government.

Crockett's inflammatory rhetoric extended beyond personal attacks to institutional demonization. She labeled the Supreme Court "corrupt" and demanded Democrats impose "real guardrails" on the nation's highest judicial body.

Her comments reveal the Democratic Party's authoritarian impulses when they can't achieve their goals through legitimate democratic processes. Instead of accepting electoral defeats gracefully, progressive leaders like Crockett promote destructive tactics that threaten America's founding principles.

The Texas Democrat's unhinged performance alongside fellow radicals Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Yassamin Ansari demonstrates the now regular speech of Democrat’s in the face of a lost election and party disconnect.

Instead of rallying their party, the group focused on what they see as Trump’s totalitarianism.

"…in a functioning democracy, he [Trump] still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit."

Crockett and Trump have a tumultuous history, with the president calling out the brazen and often misinformed Democrat for her “very low IQ.” and her continuous insults calling the president everything from the expletives above to a “buffoon.”

While Trump focuses on securing borders, strengthening the economy, and restoring law and order, Democrats seem to be obsessed with vendetta campaigning.