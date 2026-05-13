A 16-year-old conservative student, Marco Hunter-Lopez, completely outsmarted Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin after he denied America’s christian roots and downplayed the civilizational threat posed by Sharia Law.

“You didn’t let me finish my statement!” Hunter-Lopez fired back after Raskin repeatedly interrupted him. “We do need to acknowledge our christian heritage in America,… American heritage, not just any heritage!”

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Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

CIA whistleblower accuses Dr. Fauci of “intentional” cover-up of COVID origin

James Erdman III, a CIA senior operations officer and military veteran, testified Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security Committee alleging intelligence agencies misled Congress about coronavirus origins while taking direct aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the White House Coronavirus Response team.

Erdman told senators, "Dr. Fauci's role in the cover-up was intentional. Dr. Fauci influenced the analytical process and findings by leveraging his position to ensure the IC consulted with a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health officials, and scientists."

Warns Congress being misled by intelligence community on biological research : The whistleblower claimed the CIA and other agencies are failing to provide transparency while calling for sweeping review of federally funded life sciences work including stricter gain-of-function research definitions. Erdman warned “The legislative and executive branches will continue to be misinformed if this type of behavior is not addressed.”

Co-founded advocacy group challenging federal vaccine mandates: Erdman previously served with Army’s 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment before joining CIA in 2013, later co-founding Feds For Freedom during vaccine mandate battles that backed multiple lawsuits against agencies including FBI, Defense Department and NASA alleging religious freedom violations over COVID-19 requirements.

AOC leads potential 2028 Democratic field with 26% in AtlasIntel poll, Harris falls to fourth place

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez topped a new AtlasIntel survey of potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates with 26% support, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 22.4% and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 21.2%, while Vice President Kamala Harris—who led other recent polls—landed in distant fourth with just 12.9%. The May 4-7 survey of 2,069 U.S. adults carries a +/- 2% margin of error and marks a sharp contrast with earlier polls showing Harris with commanding leads of 38% and 50% respectively.

AOC tells Axelrod her “ambition is way bigger” than any political title : When asked about future plans by Democratic strategist David Axelrod, Ocasio-Cortez declined to commit to any specific race including challenges to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s seat, saying “They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat. And my ambition is way bigger than that” focused on policy goals like single-payer healthcare, living wages and workers’ rights.

Harris drops biggest 2028 hint at Sharpton convention: The vice president offered her clearest signal yet about another presidential bid when asked at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention, responding “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it. I’ll keep you posted.”

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Vance jokes Trump using “Apprentice” playbook for 2028 successor

Vice President JD Vance jokingly dismissed speculation about a 2028 GOP primary matchup with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference Tuesday, joking “I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice”—a reference to Trump’s 14 seasons hosting the NBC reality show. Vance said Trump’s public polling of potential successors is simply the president joking around, adding “I can tell you, the president is as focused as any of us on making sure we do as good of a job now for the American people.”