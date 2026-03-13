Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul asked President Donald Trump a very personal question that no reporter has dared to ask him before, during their one-on-one sit down interview, released on Friday.

“Have you ever been in a fight?”

Trump paused before answering, “It was a long time ago…”

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Together with Golden Crest Metals

The last time America faced stagflation — inflation running hot while the economy slowed — it was the 1970s. Gold went up over 2,000%.

Here’s what’s happening right now: U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for 20% of the world’s oil. Brent crude spiked 13% in a single session. Oil is now up roughly 74% in three weeks.

The Fed is now trapped. Cut rates and inflation accelerates. Hold rates and the economy slows. That’s the stagflation box — and it’s exactly the environment gold was built for.

The S&P 500 is negative on the year. Gold is up 22%. JPMorgan’s 2026 target is $6,300, with an upside case of $8,500 if the conflict prolongs.

Most retirement accounts are 95%+ in stocks and bonds — the two assets hit hardest when inflation and slow growth arrive together.

See what the Iran war, oil shock, and stagflation risk mean for a stock-heavy IRA here.

The free 2026 Info Guide covers:

Why stagflation is gold’s strongest historical environment

What oil at $80+ means for inflation, the Fed, and stock valuations

How to add physical gold to your IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit

Click here to see how Americans are protecting retirement savings from stagflation risk.

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Trump deploys 5,000 Marines to Hormuz

President Trump has ordered 5,000 Marines and additional warships to the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. tensions with Iran escalate, with the death toll reaching 13 American troops from incidents including a drone strike in Kuwait and a mid-air collision in Iraq, fueling fears of broader ground involvement and oil supply disruptions.

Marines Headed to Region: The Pentagon, via Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, approved Central Command’s request for a Marine expeditionary unit with warships, including the USS Tripoli, to reinforce positions amid Iran’s blockade and attacks on shipping in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Troop Casualties Detailed: Seven soldiers died in a Kuwait base drone strike early in the conflict, while six perished in a non-combat KC-135 refueling plane collision over western Iraq, bringing total U.S. deaths to 13 with 140 injured, mostly minor.

Iran Conflict Escalates Rapidly: Iranian actions have strangled global oil flows through the Strait, spiking U.S. gas prices to $3.60 per gallon, with Trump considering seizing Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub handling 90% of regime fuel shipments.

Leadership Taunts Continue: Iranian officials mocked U.S. resolve while claiming their leadership remains intact despite heavy strikes, as Trump warned more deaths could occur and emphasized sequential military steps to counter Tehran’s desperation.

Democrats plot revenge probes of Trump-Allied companies and donors

House and Senate Democrats are preparing investigations into corporations, colleges, and law firms that collaborated with the Trump administration, planning to wield subpoena power if they regain congressional control after the 2026 midterms, targeting perceived profiteering and anti-democratic practices.

Oversight Targets Emerge: Key figures like Sens. Adam Schiff, Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal, and Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal are discussing probes into entities that worked with Trump, including those donating to White House renovations.

Profit Motive Alleged: Democrats highlight Trump’s first term as treating the presidency like a profit enterprise, citing millions from foreign governments and gifts like a Qatari plane, justifying scrutiny of associated institutions.

Antitrust Focus Planned: Plans include breaking up “anti-democratic information conglomerates” like Paramount and targeting a few “worst” companies for antitrust actions, with calls to start small but aggressively post-midterms.

Revenge and Subpoenas Loom: If Democrats win the House, broader subpoena authority could challenge companies and colleges lacking power to resist, building on prior FOIA requests and inquiries into fundraisers.

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State Department offers $10M, US residency for tips on whereabouts of 10 Iranian leaders

The State Department announced Friday that Iranian citizens can earn up to $10 million and the ability to move to America if they inform on the whereabouts of 10 senior Islamic Republic leaders described as “key leaders” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US labels a terrorist group. People with knowledge can share information via a Tor browser tip line or the secure Signal messaging app.

Who’s on the list: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and national security adviser Ali Larijani are the best-known figures targeted, along with lesser-known officials like Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. Reflecting recent airstrike-driven turnover in the theocracy’s upper echelons, four office-holders are described only by job title—including secretary of the defense council and military office chief—and are not named or pictured.

Who’s not: Notably, the call to action doesn’t list all of Iran’s political leadership, omitting the three men who collectively led Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination on Feb. 28: President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. The reward offer came after many leaders marched through Tehran Friday for an annual pro-Palestinian demonstration, including Larijani, Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—who also escaped proscription.

Judge blasts woke colleagues over Trans spa ruling in EPIC dissent

Ninth Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, in a fiery dissent, criticized his colleagues for forcing a Christian-owned women-only nude spa to admit transgender women with male genitalia under Washington’s anti-discrimination law, calling it a “legal abomination” that ignores real harm to patrons.