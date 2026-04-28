Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec confronted anti-Trump podcast host Joanne Carducci for contributing to the hysterical hyperbolic rhetoric that has inspired mentally ill leftists to take action and commit violence against President Trump and his supporters.

“Excuse me! Jack, be very f*cking careful right now a**hole!!” Carducci snapped.

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Must Watch: What are Democrats doing to dogs in Los Angeles?!!

This will break your heart…

Reporters James Klug and Julio Rosas walked the streets of Los Angeles to investigate the horrendous conditions dogs are facing living among the homeless community; a tragic situation Democrat leaders have done little to address.

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Newsom’s billionaire tax has a dirty secret

California Governor Gavin Newsom is drawing increasing criticism for his proposed billionaire tax after a section on page 26 of the initiative came under scrutiny for allowing lawmakers to adjust the rules in the future.

Targeted Levy Details: The California proposal would hit roughly two hundred residents whose net worth exceeds one billion dollars with a one-off five percent tax on excess amounts while permitting those payments to extend across several years for convenience.

Amendment Provision Highlighted: However, page twenty six of the document empowers the state legislature to introduce changes after approval through a two thirds vote prompting fears of possible future broadening of the measure to cover more people.

Investor Issues Warning: Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya called proposal an “Everyone Tax” in a viral post arguing the name distracts from how page twenty six allows government to transform it without needing fresh voter approval later on.

Defense and Reactions: Supporters view the two thirds majority threshold plus the purpose requirement as solid safeguards against future expansion while some observers note similarities to early federal income tax rules that later grew dramatically in scale and rates.

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Pro forma revenue and EBITDA, includes full year numbers of the businesses acquired throughout 2025.

Trump welcomes royals to White House marking 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to the White House on Tuesday morning to open a state visit tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Cultural Legacy Praised: In his address the president explained how American principles of freedom originated from British colonists who instilled values of liberty and moral courage into the new land long before the revolution.

Living Symbol Mentioned: Trump noted a tree planted by the king’s mother Queen Elizabeth the Second in 1991 on the property to represent how the two countries share strong foundational roots for growth.

Past Alliances Recalled: The speech remembered British and American soldiers fighting alongside each other in the twentieth century against extremist powers to defend their common civilization and the friendship that followed from former enemies.

Event Schedule Shared: Following the ceremony came private meetings and the monarch addressed Congress before an evening banquet.

James Comey hit with second federal indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Tuesday by the Justice Department for the second time in less than a year reportedly over a May social media post targeting President Trump.