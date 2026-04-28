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Edward's avatar
Edward
2h

What a horrible cunt but are there any Dem women who are not and should be removed from the earth

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Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
2h

She, OBVIOUSLY, is afraid of anyone hearing anyone else, or believe she's the only person allowed to talk.

Either way, what Edward said.

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