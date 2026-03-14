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Roy Pulliam's avatar
Roy Pulliam
1h

Treasonous acts. Indicte them all

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Pslayer's avatar
Pslayer
18m

Trump literally said the other day , the administration knows where the sleeper cells are so why not just go arrest them.

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