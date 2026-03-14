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Democrats are so sure of themselves that keeping certain parts of the Department of Homeland Security defunded in order to handcuff ICE is a winning strategy. In just a short amount of time, it has proven to be anything but.

While longer lines through TSA at airports is certainly a hassle and an inconvenience, due to short staffing since TSA agents are not getting paid, the terrorist attacks that have occurred in recent weeks are even more worrisome.

In a few weeks, the following has taken place:

An improvised explosive device was thrown at anti-Islamic protesters in New York City.

A naturalized citizen shot up a bar in Austin in apparent revenge for the U.S. military strikes in Iran.

A terrorist sympathizer shot and killed an ROTC instructor while shouting “Allahu Ackbar” at Old Dominion in Norfolk. The suspect was also a naturalized citizen.

A man drove his car into Jewish synagogue while shooting. He was killed before taking any lives by private security.

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This is what the nation is facing while Democrats once again play fast and loose with national security because they are upset immigration laws are being enforced. Not only are they willing to shield illegal aliens, even if they have criminal histories, but they are willing to put American lives in even more danger.

Say what you will about the strikes in Iran, but the ongoing operations are an even greater reason to make sure the homeland is secure. How the Left can justify such political theatre is beyond me, but it is not surprising. Remember they did nothing to reign in the Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis when the polls were still in their favor.

It was not until the 2024 election and polling showing they were underwater did they feign an attempt to solve the issue, which was to propose an “immigration reform” bill that would have codified the worst aspects of the border crisis, such as funding the NGOs who were facilitating the crisis.

To make matters worse, ICE and other immigration agencies are not impacted by the current shutdown, thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill that was signed into law last year.

So Democrats are making the homeland less safe and are not even impacting their primary target. The nation will be in deep trouble should they take back the House or Senate in the upcoming midterms.