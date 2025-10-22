Conservative influencer Isabel Brown fired back at left-wing influencer Harry Sisson when he claimed democrats are not using divisive rhetoric to demonize Trump supporters during a heated exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“You yourself posted in June of last year showing Charlie Kirk with a KKK hood photoshopped over him, calling him a racist and saying, ‘Charlie just put the hood on already,’” Brown said.

“That’s not true,” Sisson rebutted.

Brown doubled down, “So according to a very basic Google search, Harry in June of last year posted a video [stating] ‘Charlie Kirk is out here preaching unity while pushing every racist trope in the book. Just put the clan hood on Charlie. It would be more honest.”

Click To Watch Video

Tucker Carlson GOES OFF at smug leftist during epic TPUSA event

Tucker Carlson went off at a rude leftist student for asking a condescending question during his TPUSA speech, Tuesday.

“Do you hear me?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Hartford Gold

Elon Musk Warns of America’s $36 Trillion Dollar Debt Bomb

The system is crumbling, protect your wealth or suffer the fallout

Elon Musk has avoided two major financial crises before. He pulled Tesla and SpaceX back from the brink of collapse and built two of the most valuable companies in history.

Now, he’s sounding the alarm about America’s $36 trillion debt time bomb that could destroy the fabric of our society.

While head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump, Musk exposed just how bad things are:

✅ Runaway government spending has pushed national debt to unsustainable levels

✅ The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are squeezing the economy, making inflation irreversible

✅ The stock market is on shaky ground, putting traditional 401(k)s, IRAs, and TSPs at risk

With Trump back in charge, major spending cuts are coming. While necessary, these cuts may send shockwaves through Wall Street, creating unpredictable market turbulence.

That’s why financial elites aren’t waiting to react, they’re moving their wealth now.

For the everyday American who’s worked hard to build their nest egg, Trump preserved a IRS loophole that allows you to protect your retirement savings before billions in American wealth are lost.

Download Your Free 2025 Wealth Protection Guide and execute the simple steps to protect your future

History proves those who act first always fare best. Will you be ready?

>>Get Your Free WEALTH PROTECTION GUIDE<<

Get My Free Guide

Clintons called out for stealing from White House after disparaging Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom construction Tuesday, posting on X that “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

Conservatives quickly responded by referencing her 2001 controversy when the Clintons took about $28,000 in White House furnishings provided by donors and later paid the federal government $86,000 for other gifts they received.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posted “At least he didn’t steal the silverware,” while other critics referenced the 1990s Lincoln Bedroom controversy involving alleged overnight stays for campaign donors.

Trump announced Monday that construction began on the privately funded $200 million ballroom project, which will span 90,000 square feet and accommodate approximately 650 seated guests.

The White House defended the project as “historic beautification” at no taxpayer expense, stating the upgrades will benefit future presidents and American visitors.

Hakeem Jeffries rejects legislation that would ensure US military gets paid during Democrat shutdown

The White House criticized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday for opposing legislation that would pay federal workers during the shutdown, accusing him and other Democrats of prioritizing healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants over American troops.