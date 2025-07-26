The White House’s official X account posted the famous “Man in the Arena” poem written by President Teddy Roosevelt, Friday evening, along with an image of President Donald Trump, standing triumphantly in a coliseum, ready to face his next opponent.

Read the poem below and decide for yourself: Is Trump the Man in the Arena?



“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

–President Theodore Roosevelt

Ghislaine Maxwell granted limited immunity, dishes dirt about ‘100 people’ on Epstein list

Ghislaine Maxwell answered questions from DOJ officials about "100 different people" linked to Jeffrey Epstein during two days of interrogation led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, with her attorney claiming she was granted limited immunity and declined to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Maxwell's cooperation may be tied to seeking clemency from President Trump , with her attorney describing Trump as "the ultimate dealmaker" and claiming she "didn't get a fair trial," though Trump said he hasn't been following the conversation and it's "no time to be talking about pardons."

The DOJ granted Maxwell "proffer immunity" allowing her to answer questions without her responses being used against her criminally , typically given to individuals prosecutors want cooperation from, despite the department previously expressing doubts about her truthfulness due to a "significant pattern of dishonest conduct."

The interrogation follows the DOJ's July memo stating there was "no credible evidence" Epstein had a "client list" or blackmailed prominent individuals, contradicting earlier promises from Attorney General Pam Bondi about full disclosure of Epstein files, while Maxwell faces a House Oversight Committee subpoena for August 11.

AOC busted breaking House gift rule accepting “Tax The Rich” dress, ordered to pay full price

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez violated the House "Gift Rule" in connection with her 2021 Met Gala appearance, where she wore the famous "Tax the Rich" dress, by not paying full market value for accessories and accepting free admission for her fiancé Riley Roberts.

The House Ethics Committee found that AOC failed to fully comply with gift rules despite taking "proactive steps," with evidence suggesting the designer Brother Vellies may have lowered costs and that payments to vendors were significantly delayed, some not occurring until after the investigation began.

AOC blamed her staff for the violations , telling investigators in March 2023 that she wasn't "privy to the invoices" and "never would have allowed that to happen" if she had known about the unpaid expenses related to her dress and styling.

No sanctions will be imposed if AOC makes additional payments, including donating $250 for her fiancé's Met Gala meal to the Costume Institute and paying Brother Vellies an additional $2,733.28 for the fair market value of accessories she received.

The Big Beautiful Bill causes Planned Parenthoods to close up shop

Planned Parenthood closed five clinics in northern California (San Francisco, San Mateo, Gilroy, Santa Cruz, and Madera) after losing Medicaid funding due to Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," with the organization's largest affiliate laying off more than 60 staff members.

The legislation bans Medicaid reimbursements for one year to abortion providers who were receiving at least $800,000 in Medicaid payments, effectively defunding Planned Parenthood from an estimated $390 million in annual Medicaid reimbursements for non-abortion services.

Planned Parenthood sued the Trump administration over the bill , initially receiving a two-week restraining order from an Obama-appointed judge, but after it expired, only received a narrow preliminary injunction allowing just 10 Planned Parenthood locations to continue receiving Medicaid payments.

The closures are part of a broader trend of Planned Parenthood shutdowns nationwide, including locations in Manhattan, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, and Utah, while the White House defended the changes as eliminating "waste, fraud, and abuse" while protecting Medicaid for "truly vulnerable" populations.

First deportation flights depart from “Alligator Alcatraz”

The first deportation flights have begun from "Alligator Alcatraz," a new DHS detention facility in the Florida Everglades, with Governor Ron DeSantis announcing that hundreds of illegal aliens have already been removed from the site in recent days with increasing frequency.

The facility is strategically designed to prevent escapes , surrounded by dangerous wildlife including alligators and pythons in harsh, unforgiving terrain, with officials noting there's "only one road leading in and the only way out is a one-way flight."

The location offers operational advantages with an on-site airplane runway, allowing deportees to be transported "a couple thousand feet" to flights rather than driving them an hour to airports, as the Trump administration secures increased ICE funding to expand detention capacity.

