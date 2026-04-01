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Beverly Fisher's avatar
Beverly Fisher
5d

Sounds like Spencer Pratt is the only person that would actually do a better job out of the list of the candidates.

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Howard Fisher's avatar
Howard Fisher
5d

I truly believe that there are big areas of America that just need to be removed from the political landscape because they are lost and a critical threat to our republic

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