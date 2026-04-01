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No matter how bleak things look for the city and county of Los Angeles, the Democratic power there seems determined to make the situation worse.

The next potential opportunity for such a thing to pass is this year’s mayoral race. While Karen Bass has been an ineffective mayor, complete with being unprepared for the devastating wildfires in 2025, she is currently in first place. However, recent polling has shown Bass is not that far ahead since she also has a 56% disapproval rating.

An ABC 7 poll showed Bass is leading the top five candidates at 25%. In second place is Councilwoman Nithya Raman at 17%. Raman is originally from India and has been vocal in calling for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished, citing the fact that she is an immigrant.

“This country and this city gave my family a future. It should do the same for everyone. We need City Hall to use all its powers to protect its citizens. We need to abolish ICE. No fear. No kings,” Raman posted on X.

After the anti-ICE riot outside the federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Raman came to the defense of the rioters and said there needs to be an investigation into the Los Angeles Police Department for their crowd control tactics.

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In order to address the high rents and lack of housing availability, one of the policies she wants to implement as mayor is to “create a new Office of Tenant Protections.”

While in fourth place at 8%, Rae Huang is another “community organizer” who also came to the defense of the anti-ICE rioters, calling the crowd “peaceful protesters.” This was in spite of the multiple videos, some of which I filmed, showing the hostile crowd attacking federal agents with thrown bottles and pieces of concrete. “Rae will stop LAPD from helping ICE tear families apart,” according to her website.

I explain the candidates’ response in a video here:

When it comes to the homeless problem, Huang promises to “end sweeps, expand services, and modernize coordination across agencies so that people experiencing homelessness can move quickly into stable homes.”

Nowhere does it say she will enforce laws in areas like Skid Row, which as I documented, not only sees lawlessness towards humans, but to dogs and cats who are bred for money and drug testing.

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It does seem the only “normal” person to be running for mayor is former reality T.V. star Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire. Pratt has worked with volunteers to rescue abused dogs from Skid Row, which has been a stark difference from elected leaders on the issue. Pratt has promised to “reject extreme defund-style politics, prioritize frontline policing over administrative excess, and ensure the city can recruit and retain qualified officers.”

Even more shockingly, for Los Angeles, he promises to hold repeat offenders accountable. According to the ABC poll, he is in third place at 14%.

If no candidate gets at least 50% in June, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates in November.