RFK says circumcision linked to rise in autism

CDC approves RFK’s vaccine panel proposal

GOP calls RFK to fire FDA officials over lethal abortion drug approval

RFK speaks on Charlie Kirk’s death

RFK says Tylenol use after circumcision linked to autism

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed during a Thursday Cabinet meeting that children circumcised early have “double the rate of autism,” suggesting it’s “highly likely because they were given Tylenol,” coming two weeks after President Donald Trump warned acetaminophen is “not good” for pregnant women.

Evidence cited: Kennedy likely referenced a 2015 Danish study of 340,000 boys showing slightly higher autism rates among circumcised boys by age 10, though the study couldn’t determine if Tylenol was involved and was later criticized as “flawed” with significant limitations, while a 2013 study found only weak correlation without establishing causation.

Watch RFK present his theory:

Medical experts dispute claims : Reproductive psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Oreck stated “there is no clear or conclusive evidence that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism,” while neuroscientist Dr. Robert Melillo said the “messaging is terrible” and that research couldn’t separate the medication from the illness being treated, comparing it to “blaming umbrellas for rain.”

Other risk factors overlooked: Experts emphasized that autism risk factors exist long before pregnancy, including parental obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, with Melillo noting these same factors drive increases in multiple conditions, not just autism, while early-life issues like oxygen deprivation and delivery trauma are more credible factors.

CDC approves RFK Jr. vaccine panel proposals

The CDC adopted its advisory panel’s vote to reduce Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and end the availability of a combination measles-chickenpox shot for young toddlers.

Here’s what the CDC approved

CDC Restricts MMRV Combination: The CDC now restricts the MMRV combination vaccine for toddlers 12-15 months old due to febrile seizure risks, requiring separate MMR and chickenpox shots instead, though the combined vaccine remains available for older children.

Downgrade Covid 19 Vaccine: The CDC downgraded Covid-19 vaccine recommendations, eliminating universal vaccination guidance for adults 65+ in favor of “shared clinical decision-making” between patients and doctors. The committee advised that those 6 months to 64 years old discuss vaccination with doctors, particularly if they have underlying health conditions.

Vaccine’s Shipments: The CDC’s changes should unlock vaccine shipments through the Vaccines for Children program for low-income families, while the hepatitis B vaccine schedule remains under consideration, with anti-vaccine advocates seeking to delay the birth dose recommendation.

My thoughts - Agency to parents

This is great news! The conversation is now back where it belongs—between parents and doctors. Parents can now feel they have more choices about how and when their children get vaccinated.

As a baby boomer parent, I remember feeling powerless and always questioning the amount of vaccines our children were required to get. We were told to trust the CDC and their recommendations. It was a mandate to get our children vaccinated before they entered the school system, so we just did it. Thanks to RFK Jr., future parents will have more choices.

GOP calls RFK to fire FDA officials over lethal abortion drug approval

Thirteen House Republicans led by Rep. Mark Harris are calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to fire FDA officials who approved a generic version of mifepristone, a lethal abortion pill used in over 60% of abortions.

Claims of “rogue actors” undermining pro-life agenda : The lawmakers argue the FDA’s approval of Evita Solutions’ generic mifepristone contradicts the Trump administration’s pro-life stance and suggest bureaucrats are working against administration policy.

How mifepristone works: It works by stopping nutrients to the baby provided by the mother until it’s death. A second medication is subsequently given to trigger contractions to complete the abortion. Harris stated that dismissing the officials behind this approval would signal the administration’s continued commitment to its pro-life principles.

Limited legal discretion: An HHS spokesman stated that federal law requires approval of generic drugs if they’re demonstrated to be identical to brand-name versions, and that independent safety/efficacy evidence isn’t required for generics, though HHS is reviewing mifepristone’s reported adverse effects.

My thoughts - questionable generic labels

One thing that I discovered from this article is the fact that generic drug makers can skip safety and efficacy testing by relying on the original brand-name drug’s data. They only need to prove their version is equivalent to the original, and then the FDA must approve it. WHAT?!?! How does that even make sense?

Making a generic brand as a cheaper option for consumers means they use some different ingredients. It’s raises the question that those different ingredients may have different reactions (side effects) than the brand-name version. I believe this could mean that because they don’t have to provide independent proof by doing their own studies on safety and efficacy, the generic brand’s warning labels may not be accurate for potentially different side effects from the brand-name version.

I’m all for less expensive medicine, but not at the risk of our health..

Flashback: RFK Jr. speaks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

At the memorial services and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Charlie, calling him a “relentless and courageous crusader for free speech”.

Kennedy’s heartfelt words

A Bullet Silenced a Truth Teller: Kennedy shared about his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., being assassinated in 1968 after winning the California Democratic primary; and how his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. He said “once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era.

A Voice for Freedom: Kennedy shared “My dear friend Charlie Kirk was our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech. We pray for Erika and the children. Charlie is already in paradise with the angels. We ask his prayers for our country,”

Honoring a Legend: President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death and ordered U.S. flags flown at half-mast in his honor. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Kirk “great and legendary,” praising his connection with America’s youth and offering condolences to his family.

My thoughts - Charlie’s legacy lives on

I watched Kennedy’s speech that day, and it was absolutely beautiful. I thought it was entirely appropriate for him to mention his father’s and uncle’s assassinations, since they too were killed by people who disagreed with what they stood for or had to say.

The outpouring of love and support for Charlie’s family, for TPUSA, and the surge of campus chapter requests—now exceeding 120,000—confirm that Charlie’s legacy, and everything he stood for and believed in, will never be silenced.