As the world watches the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, a chilling question looms: Is America ready for war? With Israel calling on its staunchest ally, the United States, for support, and Iran likely leaning on its own allies, Russia and China, the specter of a global conflict feels uncomfortably close.

President Trump’s recent military parade in Washington, D.C., with its display of martial might and his stark warning to adversaries—“Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete”—seemed to underscore the gravity of the moment. Yet, as synchronicity or coincidence aligns this display with the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, we must confront an uncomfortable truth: America’s military readiness, and the cultural underpinnings that sustain it, may have faltered. While I firmly believe President Trump should exhaust every reasonable effort to avoid war, the question remains: If war is around the corner, are we prepared?

America’s military has long been a symbol of strength, but recent years have raised doubts about its readiness for a large-scale, sustained conflict. The Biden administration’s focus on woke initiatives within the Pentagon—projects prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion over combat readiness—has drawn criticism for undermining the warrior ethos. Examples abound of resources diverted to programs that, while well-intentioned, do little to prepare soldiers for the brutal realities of war. The military is not a social experiment; it is a machine built to protect the nation through disciplined, lethal force. If soldiers are more concerned with “inclusive language” than mastering the instinct for protective violence, they may hesitate when faced with the visceral task of engaging the enemy. War demands a mindset that is unapologetically masculine—not in a gendered sense, but in the classical sense of courage, sacrifice, and unrelenting resolve. Have we, as a nation, lost the cultural fuel to sustain such a mindset?

Our recent history offers mixed signals. Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan have proven their mettle, demonstrating that America still produces brave, honorable warriors capable of confronting adversaries. These men and women have faced insurgents, navigated complex battlefields, and returned with hard-won experience. Yet, a broader conflict—potentially requiring a draft to mobilize millions—would test a different demographic: the millennials and Gen Z, the 18-to-30-year-olds who would form the backbone of such a force. Can today’s young men, raised in an era of relative comfort, match the grit of their grandparents who stormed Normandy’s beaches or endured the jungles of Vietnam and Korea? The question is not just physical but cultural. Decades of prosperity, technological distraction, and shifting values have softened swaths of our youth. The masculine virtues—stoicism, physical toughness, and a willingness to confront evil head-on—have been eroded by a culture that often dismisses them as outdated or toxic.

Contrast this with our potential adversaries. Russia, hardened by years of grueling conflict in Ukraine, has produced a generation of soldiers versed in the chaos of modern warfare. Their veterans know the cost of war and the necessity of inflicting pain to achieve victory. Iran, driven by a zealous commitment to its ideological goals, has spent decades preparing for conflict with Israel. Its fighters are ready to sacrifice everything for their cause, a fervor rooted in centuries of cultural and religious conviction. Meanwhile, in America, the myth of exceptionalism—once a rallying cry for heroism and patriotism—has been dimmed by postmodern cynicism, leftism, and a rejection of traditional values. The cultural fuel that once powered our military dominance feels tapped out, leaving us to wonder if we can muster the resolve for a fight that demands total commitment.

This is not to say America lacks strengths. Our technological edge—drones, cyber capabilities, and advanced weaponry—remains unmatched. Our military budget dwarfs those of our rivals, and our logistics networks are unparalleled. But wars are not won by technology alone. They require men and women who can endure the psychological and physical toll of combat, who can face death and deliver it without hesitation. The draft, if reinstated, would reveal the state of our young men. Many are physically unfit—obesity rates among American youth hover around 20%, and mental health challenges are rampant. Social media and gaming, while not inherently evil, have replaced the rough-and-tumble experiences that once forged resilience. The “wokefication” of culture, with its emphasis on sensitivity over strength, has left many young men unprepared for the harsh realities of war. If called to shove a bayonet into an enemy, would they flinch?

Yet, there is hope. America has always found ways to rise to the occasion. The same generation that seems soft has produced outliers—athletes, entrepreneurs, and volunteers—who embody discipline and grit. The cultural pendulum is swinging back, with figures like President Trump emphasizing strength and national pride. His parade, a celebration of military might, was a reminder that America can still project power. But projection is not enough; we must cultivate a culture that values the virtues war demands. This means prioritizing physical fitness, mental toughness, and a sense of duty in our youth. It means rejecting the notion that masculinity or martial values are inherently toxic. It means teaching young men that protecting their nation is a noble calling, not a relic of a bygone era.

To be clear, I am not advocating for war. The forever wars of the past two decades drained our resources and resolve, and reigniting global conflict would be catastrophic. President Trump’s focus on diplomacy and deterrence is the right path. But readiness is non-negotiable. Every nation must reaffirm its right to exist through its ability to defend itself. If America is to maintain its dominance on the world stage, we must replenish the cultural fuel that powers our military. This starts with education that celebrates our history, not vilifies it. It continues with policies that prioritize combat readiness over social engineering. And it demands a societal shift that honors the warrior spirit—because if war comes, we will need killers, not complainers.

Are we ready? Perhaps, not yet. Our technology and core of seasoned veterans give us a foundation, but a larger conflict would expose our cultural weaknesses. The good news is that America has reinvented itself before. We can do so again by fostering a generation that is physically fit, mentally resilient, and unapologetically patriotic. The alternative—entering a global conflict with a softened, divided society—is a gamble we cannot afford. Let us hope President Trump’s words remain a warning, not a prophecy, and that we act now to ensure our readiness for whatever lies ahead.

