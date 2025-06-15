PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dan winright's avatar
dan winright
2h

Send the wokies and queers in as fodder first.

If those fairies don't scare the hell out of the enemy, turn them all to glass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
2h

No.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture