North Carolina enacted sweeping criminal justice reforms named after Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed on a Charlotte light rail train in August, potentially allowing her alleged killer to face execution by firing squad.

Surveillance camera footage of the attack

Gov. Josh Stein signed House Bill 307, known as “Iryna’s Law,” on Friday after overwhelming bipartisan approval in the Republican-controlled legislature. The legislation includes provisions that could resume capital punishment in North Carolina through firing squad executions, adding to the currently authorized lethal injection method.

“When I review public safety legislation that comes to my desk, I use one simple test: Does it make people safer?” Stein said in a social media video Friday.

The reforms target cashless bail practices and judicial discretion in pretrial releases. Certain violent offenders would be denied cashless bail, and defendants charged with violent crimes who were involuntarily committed within the past three years could face mandatory mental health evaluations.

This comes in recent months of President Trump actively working against cashless bail. “Maintaining order and public safety requires incarcerating individuals whose pending criminal charges or criminal history demonstrate a clear ongoing risk to society,” The White House said in an official August statement. “When these individuals are released without bail under city or State policies, they are permitted — even encouraged — to further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced.

The North Carolina bill also requires death penalty appeals to be heard within two years of filing and could bypass legal challenges that have halted executions since 2006. North Carolina currently has 122 inmates on death row.

DeCarlos Brown Jr., accused of killing Zarutska, had multiple prior arrests and was released on cashless bail before the fatal stabbing. Police said Brown suffered from mental health issues and had been previously hospitalized. He now faces federal and state charges that could result in the death penalty if convicted.

“House Bill 307 alerts the judiciary to take a special look at people who may pose unusual risks of violence before determining their bail,” Stein said in a video statement.

Despite signing the legislation, the Democratic governor, whose term ends in January 2029, insisted “there will be no firing squads in North Carolina during my time as governor.”

He also took the opportunity to push the Democrat agenda of more gun control, and a fully funded Medicaid.

Republicans defended the firing squad provision as a reliable deterrent, with New Hanover County Republican Chairman John Hinnant stating people “need to know they’re going to feel” the punishment’s consequences.