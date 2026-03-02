President of the United Nations Security Council Mike Waltz fired back at a representative of the Iranian regime for demanding that American officials “be polite” to him and his evil cohort.

“I’m not going to dignify that with a response, especially as this representative sits here representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people!!” Waltz snapped.

First US casualties reported as Trump says Iran strikes could last four weeks

The U.S. military announced Sunday the first American casualties of the war with Iran, with three U.S. troops killed and five seriously wounded on a base in Kuwait as the conflict entered its second day. Trump acknowledged the deaths and warned “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” while telling the Daily Mail the strikes could continue for “four weeks or so.”

Context: Despite mixed public support, U.S. aircraft and warships have struck more than 1,000 Iranian targets since Saturday, including B-2 stealth bombers dropping 2,000-lb bombs on underground missile facilities, and Trump said 48 Iranian leaders had been killed while the U.S. military has started sinking Iran’s Navy, destroying nine warships “and going after the rest.”

The political divide: Democratic Senator Chris Coons said he didn’t see how regime change could happen “solely through air strikes,” while Republican Senator Lindsey Graham echoed Trump’s call for Iranians to topple their government, saying “this is not Iraq. This is not Germany. This is not Japan. We’re going to free the people up from a terrorist regime.” Trump told the Atlantic magazine that Iran’s new leadership “want to talk, and I have agreed to talk,” adding “they should have done it sooner ... They waited too long.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said a leadership council has temporarily assumed supreme leader duties following the killing of Ali Khamenei.

BREAKING: Sec. of War Hegseth announces Iran war goals

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said Monday at the first Pentagon press conference since fighting began Saturday that the U.S. military operation against Iran “will take some time to achieve” and involves “difficult and gritty work,” with Caine warning “we expect to take additional losses” following the deaths of four U.S. service members.

Why it matters: While President Trump said in Sunday interviews the war could last about four weeks, Hegseth declined to elaborate, saying he would “never hang a time frame” on the operation and that Trump “has all the latitude in the world to talk about how long it may or may not take — four weeks, two weeks, six weeks. It could move up. It could move back.” Hegseth sought to contrast the operation with Iraq and Afghanistan, stressing it will not be “an endless war.”

What they’re saying: Hegseth claimed the goal is not “regime change” but expressed satisfaction that the Iranian regime “has changed” after Israel’s assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the main objective being to “prevent Iran from the ability to project power outside of its borders” by eliminating ballistic missile capability, degrading its navy, and preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon. Caine revealed Trump gave final approval Friday at 3:38 p.m. ET, saying “Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck. Close, close.”

Security expert urges DHS to raise terror threat level amid sleeper cell warnings after Iran strikes

Former DHS advisor and Secret Service supervisory agent Charles Marino called Monday for the Department of Homeland Security to formally elevate the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) level following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that “sleeper cells that have infiltrated the U.S. may be preparing to strike” and that “they’re all located within our own borders right now.”