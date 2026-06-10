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Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf during an altercation last year at a high school track meet in Texas. The killing and trial gained nationwide attention partly because Anthony is black and Metcalf was white, bringing out the usual suspects who said the trial and outcome was biased against the defendant.

Anthony’s trial went very poorly for him, as even witnesses called by his defense team admitted Anthony was not surrounded by Metcalf and his brother, Anthony was asked to leave multiple times, Metcalf tried to deescalate the situation, and that Anthony went too far in his reaction to being pushed out of the tent.

Based on the law and the evidence, Anthony stabbing Metcalf in the heart did not come close to being considered self-defense. Jurors reached their verdict within three hours.

Black protesters outside the courthouse immediately denounced the verdict as another example of the justice system being against black people.

“What do you want to do at this point? What? I don’t know what to do! I got five boys! I ain’t got nothing to tell them no’mo! You can’t walk away no’mo!” one woman told reporters.

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Dominique Alexander, a Texas-based racial justice activist who has been aiding Anthony’s family, told reporters, “What this process did it’s shown black lives do not matter in Collin County.”

“Black Americans should be very upset about what went on today,” he continued.

“We are!” another protester shouted.

On social media, Anthony supporters gave equally ignorant arguments.

“Karmelo’s lawyer clearly botched the case, this should have been an easy case to win because it was CLEAR self defense,” one person said on X, gaining almost two thousand likes.

“The Karmelo verdict isn’t just a miscarriage of justice; it is the absolute delegitimization of the American legal apparatus. When self-defense is criminalized for Black citizens but weaponized to protect those who hunt us, we are watching a white supremacist apartheid regime operate in plain sight,” said commentator Tariq Nasheed.

While justice was done in this case, it is unfortunate to see people be so willfully blind to the facts at hand. It is very similar to when Kyle Rittenhouse shot people in self-defense during the 2020 Kenosha riots. Despite there being a televised trial and video evidence, people still believe false claims about what took place before and during the shooting.