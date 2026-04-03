Indian-American Trump supporter Priya Patel refused to back down when she was confronted on Piers Morgan’s show by left-wing podcaster Brian Shapiro about a viral video she made, in which she claimed: “Immigration without assimilation is invasion.”

“If you don’t want to assimilate to become an American, why exactly would you leave your country and come here?!!” she pushed back.

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Newsom’s Wife admits she gives sons dolls and gender-swaps bedtime stories

California “first partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom admitted she gives her boys dolls to teach caregiving and swaps genders in bedtime stories by changing “he” to “she” so her sons see women as the center of every story.

Dolls for Caregiving Role: Siebel Newsom said she has given her boys dolls even if they tear the head off to learn that care and caregiving is not just reserved for women but also a responsibility of men.

Gender Swap in Books: When reading a book with a male protagonist she changes “he” to “she” not only for her daughters but also for her sons because she wants them to see that women can be the center of the story and that women matter.

Deconstruct Gender Roles: She described the effort as recognizing a place in history to deconstruct gender roles and ultimately be human, continuing her work to deconstruct limiting narratives about what it means to be a woman.

Newsom Children Ages: The Newsom children range in age from 15 to 10, raising questions about why they are still playing with dolls amid the described household practices.

Democrat lawmaker busted sneaking into Real Housewives bash amid DHS shutdown

Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., was caught on camera slipping into a premiere watch party for Bravo’s Real Housewives of Rhode Island with reality TV stars as the partial government shutdown approached 50 days, leaving TSA workers unpaid and travelers facing long airport lines.

Side Entrance Entry: Fox News Digital captured Magaziner attempting to stealthily enter through the side door of the upscale event at The Elliotte on Park in Cranston, R.I., where he hobnobbed and posed for photos with the cast while wearing a blue jacket and white collared shirt.

Co-Hosted with Democrats: Magaziner co-hosted the 7:30 p.m. party featuring hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, and door prizes with state lawmakers Rep. Jackie Baginski and Sen. Hanna Gallo, who posted an open invite encouraging attendees to bring a friend and the drama.

Shutdown Context: The event occurred as Congress bickered over a DHS funding bill with Democrats refusing to allocate money for ICE and CBP, resulting in partial DHS funding, unpaid TSA employees, and hours-long airport lines during the spring recess.

Office Response: Magaziner’s office stated he believes it is outrageous that Speaker Johnson refuses to call the House back from recess and that he will continue holding events and meetings in his district with constituents.

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Iran downs a US F-15E Strike Eagle, puts bounty on 2nd crew member as rescue race intensifies

Iran’s IRGC claimed its air defenses shot down a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle jet in central Iran on Friday, triggering an urgent American combat search-and-rescue operation for the two ejected crew members while Tehran placed a bounty on them and urged civilians to hunt them down. CBS reports that one crew member has now been rescued.

Iranian Claim and Wreckage: Iranian state media released images of the alleged wreckage showing an ejection seat and reported the jet was “completely destroyed and crashed” after being shot down by newly developed advanced air defenses in central Iran.

Urgent Rescue Operation: Two sources confirmed the downing and that an urgent combat search-and-rescue operation is underway for the two crew members who ejected; videos on X allegedly show US aircraft flying low sweeping the area to locate the pilots.

Bounty and Civilian Hunt: Iran’s state television urged civilians to hunt down the American airmen, promising a “precious prize” for handing over any “enemy pilot” to police; the governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province said those capturing or killing hostile forces would be specially commended.

US Confirmation and Briefing: US and Israeli officials confirmed the F-15E was shot down; White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated President Trump has been briefed on the situation, though no detailed on-record statements came from the Pentagon, CENTCOM, or White House at publication.

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